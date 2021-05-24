FRENCH FIGHTER: Yamaha XV1000 by Jerem Motorcycles.

The Street Fighter style of motorcycle carved out an era in the custom motorcycle scene when it was the top dog. Endless workshops built them, magazines were named after them and Ducati released a bike just for the segment. But you hardly see a slab side Suzuki with twin headlights and a crazy up-kicked tail anymore. That, however, does not mean the scene is dead, it like many of its participants have simply matured, often adding touches of cafe racer into their ride and one of them is France’s Jérémie Duchampt. At his Jerem Motorcycle HQ he builds stripped-down, fast handling machines and his latest Yamaha XV1000 is ready to beat up the back roads.