newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

FRENCH FIGHTER: Yamaha XV1000 by Jerem Motorcycles.

By Martin Hodgson
Pipeburn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Street Fighter style of motorcycle carved out an era in the custom motorcycle scene when it was the top dog. Endless workshops built them, magazines were named after them and Ducati released a bike just for the segment. But you hardly see a slab side Suzuki with twin headlights and a crazy up-kicked tail anymore. That, however, does not mean the scene is dead, it like many of its participants have simply matured, often adding touches of cafe racer into their ride and one of them is France’s Jérémie Duchampt. At his Jerem Motorcycle HQ he builds stripped-down, fast handling machines and his latest Yamaha XV1000 is ready to beat up the back roads.

www.pipeburn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Motorcycles#Yamaha#Street Fighter#French#Jerem Motorcycles#Japanese#Sachs#Brembo#Tokico#Suzuki Sv#Jerem Motorcycle Hq#Kawasaki Zx6r Assembly#Point Sellier#Agusta#Cafe Racer#Sporty Handling#Drum Brake#Twin Headlights#Gun Exhausts#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAsphalt & Rubber

Here Are the First Leaked Photos of the Yamaha YZF-R7

We know that Yamaha is readying a full-fairing version of the MT-07 street bike. We know that Yamaha is going to call this parellel-twin powered motorcycle the YZF-R7. And, we know that the Yamaha YZF-R7 is going to debut very soon. Today, we get our first look at the 2021...
CarsRideApart

Yamaha Europe Drops Second Teaser Video For New R Bike

On May 5, 2021, Yamaha Motor Europe dropped its first official video teaser for a new R bike. Most people expect that it’s the hotly anticipated R7, but Yamaha has, of course, been playing its cards extremely close to its chest. So, you know, nothing’s official about it just yet.
CarsRideApart

Check Out This Mad Custom Kawasaki ZRX1100

A Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) is as basic as they come, and a dream for customizers to make into anything they want to. That being said, MR Martini's custom ZRX1100 is a absolute looker of a "lightly-modified" custom bike. The base bike used in this project is a 2001 Kawasaki...
CarsRideApart

Italian Yamaha Dealer Creates R9 Sportbike Based On Tracer 900 GT

After months of anticipation and some lousy secret-keeping, Yamaha revealed the 2022 YZF-R7 on May 18, 2021. Built to fill the R6-sized hole in our hearts, the platform marks a new direction for Team Blue’s supersport range. Of course, before the dust settled, fans already started asking about the potential for a bigger bore sportbike powered by the 889cc crossplane triple joining Yamaha’s ranks.
CarsAsphalt & Rubber

Yamaha YZF-R7 Returns for the 2022 Model Year

The speculation and rumors can finally end in the middleweight-twin category, because the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 has finally debuted. Taking the name from an iconic predecessor, this 689cc parallel-twin sport bike aims to bridge the gap left behind by another icon, the YZF-R6 – filling in Yamaha’s lineup between the R3 and R1 models.
CarsRider Magazine

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 | First Look Review

When Yamaha launched the MT-07 for 2015, it was hoping to build on the success of its MT-09, a rowdy sport standard powered by an 847cc in-line triple with a crossplane crankshaft that was introduced the previous year. The smaller, more affordable MT-07 had an all-new liquid-cooled, 689cc parallel-twin with...
Carspowersportsbusiness.com

Yamaha Motor Canada announces 2022 models

Yamaha Motor Canada has announced its 2022 model lineup and the addition of two new models, as well as, the creation of new model category designation within its marketing website. During the presentation on May 17, 2021, officials announced the addition of the 2022 BWs 125 scooter as well as...
CarsJalopnik

Yamaha's New R7 Is The Blue Blur We've Been Waiting For

It’s finally time to welcome the successor to the beloved YZF-R6, which Yamaha discontinued late last year to the chagrin of squids riders everywhere. The thing is, the R6 never really left. It only counted up a number and got a redesign. It’s not only lighter and faster; it’s better...
Carscarandbike.com

2021 Yamaha YZF-R7 Globally Unveiled

Yamaha has finally revealed the all-new Yamaha YZF-R7, a new middleweight sportbike which takes the name from the iconic R7 from 1999. The new R7 will replace the YZF-R6, and will fill up Yamaha's sportbike line-up between the YZF-R3 and the YZF-R1. Built on the popular Yamaha MT-07 platform, the R7 has some enhancements on the naked bike's design to make it affordable, as well as a potent track weapon for newbie track afficionados, as well as for street use. Being from Yamaha's "R" range, the YZF-R7 gets brand new bodywork, and a striking full-faired design.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

VR46 fifty-fifty on Ducati or Yamaha

Valentino Rossi’s new MotoGP team is set to either race Ducatis or Yamahas, with a 50 percent chance for each. VR46 will enter the premier class in its own right in 2022, when the new participation cycle commences, having backed Luca Marini in his rookie season this year with Ducati satellite team Avintia Racing.
CarsGear Patrol

The Complete BMW Motorcycle Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. BMW automobiles have long set themselves apart in the crowded luxury marketplace by being driver-oriented machines, offering a dynamic experience behind the wheel...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Yamaha’s Blisteringly-quick lap time at WorldSBK Aragon

Razgatlıoğlu Untouchable in Aragón Combined Friday Free Practice. Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu drew first blood as the fastest man on track, as the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship kicked off at MotorLand Aragón today. The 24-year-old Turkish sensation was the only rider to break the 1’50...
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Ride Review: Royal Enfield’s Mellow Meteor 350 Brings The Zen Back To Motorcycle Riding

I chuckled a little bit when Royal Enfield asked if I wanted to review their latest offering, the new-from-the-wheels-up Meteor 350, a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled sorta-cruiser. Six foot-one, 230-plus me? On a 350? Surely you jest! They assured me they were not. Then I thought back to how much fun I’ve had on other “small” bikes I’ve owned through the years, and reconsidered the Meteor, especially in light of how their new Interceptor/INT650 twin exceeded all my expectations last year. Might the Meteor also harbor some surprises? And it wasn’t like I’ve never owned “smallish” motorcycles. Far from it.
Bicyclessilodrome.com

Fuel Motorcycles Peak Motorcycle Hydration Vest

Reading time: about 1 minute. This is the new Peak Vest from the team at Fuel Motorcycles, it’s a hydration vest designed for motorcyclists with a design inspired by WW2 pilot life jackets. Hydration packs are commonly used by riders on off road journeys down fire trails and on other...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Developing the 2021 Yamaha R1 for WorldSBK

Five Yamaha R1 race bikes will take to the track at Motorland Aragon tomorrow morning for the first WorldSBK race weekend of the 2021 season. While everyone is happy to resume racing after such a long winter break, there is some apprehension too. While preseason testing has been overwhelmingly positive, this weekend will provide the first real opportunity to measure fully the effectiveness of the winter development program, as the Yamaha R1 goes up against its rivals at a race for the first time this season.
Carscycleworld.com

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 First Ride Review

Not long ago, the arrival of a fresh crop of all-new 600cc inline-four machines from Japan’s Big Four was something riders could look forward to each year. The middleweight repli-racer craze may have vanished, and the sales with it, but Yamaha’s looking to put an end to the middleweight supersport blues with the introduction of the all-new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7.
Dallas, TXSFGate

Twisted Cycles Currently Offering Two Pre-Owned Yamaha Motorcycles

DALLAS (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Finding a quality used or pre-owned motorcycle can be difficult – especially when looking for a unique Yamaha supersport or luxury touring bike. However, those in the Dallas, TX area looking for a pre-owned Yamaha motorcycle can find two currently available at Twisted Cycles. The dealership has a black 2018 Yamaha YZF-R3 as well as a burgundy 2006 Yamaha Royal Star Venture at their location.
Carssilodrome.com

For Sale: A 1968 Triumph T120R 750 Factory TT Racer Ridden By Gene Romero

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This is an original 1968 Triumph T120R 750 factory TT racer that was formerly owned by Gene Romero. It’s listed as a former factory team race bike but unlike many of its siblings it’s now street legal – having been carefully converted with the addition of things like a headlight, license plate, brake light etc.