Ideally how many slides should be included in one course? What is the upper limit?. How to deal when LMS has size limitation of 1 GB for each course?. This is one of those questions that are sometimes answered by asking another question like “how long is a piece of string”, but really the length of your course is dependant on a number of factors. I don’t think there is a hard and fast rule that says a course needs a specific number of slides.