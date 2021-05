The La Junta High School baseball team will be a very young and inexperienced team this year, especially after not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are returning four players from our 2019 roster, which was the last season we played," LJ coach Ryan Denahy said. "Nathan Frankmore was a starter on the 2019 team as a sophomore. Although he didn't receive may at-bats, he started every game and played solid defense, mostly at catcher and some at third base. He led the team with 141 putouts on 145 chances, logging only five errors on the season. Nathan will be our everyday catcher and provide some pop in the batting order. He has a strong arm and will also see some innings on the mound."