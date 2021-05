The stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ANPC) – a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection – increased by over 6% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that on May 17, 2021, its board of directors approved the company to establish a joint venture together with its founder and chairman Dr. Chris Chang Yu and certain other individuals to develop a new cancer treatment technology and associated products.