newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Parents Outraged After Florida High School Edits Girls’ Yearbook Pictures

audioburst.com
 3 days ago

Florida as dozens of girls yearbook photos digitally altered to hide their cleavage school's website has a disclaimer that says all individual student pictures must be consistent with the ST John's County school district student code of conduct. Or maybe digitally adjusted in a statement that District says the school's receiving feedback from parents guardians students on making this process better for next year. The school is now offering refunds for parents unhappy with the photos, but some parents say the damage is already done and the students are paying the price. Students and parents are accusing a Bartram Trail high School of double standards given that No boys pictures were changed. But one of America's greatest.

search.audioburst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartram Trail High School#Edits#Yearbook#Code Of Conduct#High School Students#Florida High School#District#Girls Yearbook Photos#Pictures#Guardians#Changed#Refunds#America#St John#Double Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Pasco, WATri-City Herald

Tri-Cities parent outraged after daughter is called a ‘slave’ at school

Pasco school leaders have promised an investigation after a high school senior called a Black classmate a slave. The school district is hiring a third-party to examine the district’s policies and talk with students, staff and parents about concerns with bias and discrimination. This comes after a student told Lasharria...
High SchoolMic

This high school’s yearbook Photoshop job sends a dangerous message to teen girls

Teenage girls have simultaneously the least respected and most worshipped bodies in American society. For decades — if not longer — we have upheld the pubescent female-assigned form as both the epitome of idealized beauty and the central target of body shaming and subsequent social policing. The recent photoshop censorship of a Florida school’s yearbook photos perfectly encapsulates this contradiction.
Hancock County, MSPosted by
Newsweek

Parents Outraged Over Middle School Yearbook Encouraging Students To Bully Each Other

Parents in Mississippi are outraged over a middle school's yearbook that encourages students to bully each other. The Hancock Middle School in Mississippi released the yearbook to students, which contained answers to questions from prompts students were given to fill out. According to the Sun Herald, some of the prompts in the yearbook included "Which friend would you not invite on spring break?" and "I would like to spike a volleyball at..."
Jacksonville, FL850wftl.com

School alters ‘provocative’ yearbook photos of girls, not boys

Growing outrage among students and parents at a high school near Jacksonville, Florida over the way dozens of yearbook photos of girls only were digitally altered. At least 83 girls’ “revealing” photos were digitally altered in Bartram Trail High School`s annual yearbook, some photos seem to have been edited by taking snippets of the girls’ shirts and pasting them over their chests to hide their cleavage.
Hancock County, MSwxxv25.com

Parents outraged with ‘burn’ book at Hancock Middle School

As the end of the school year wraps up, yearbooks, class photos, and graduations are common memorable events and items students keep and remember forever. But as students bring their yearbooks home from Hancock Middle School, some parents are outraged. A ‘burn book’ is how parents are referring to the...
Lakeville, MNtennesseestar.com

Parents Protest Implementation of Critical Race Theory at School Board Meeting

100 parents were reportedly in attendance at a school board meeting in Lakeville, Minnesota on Tuesday to speak out against Critical Race Theory being implemented. Two concerned parents spoke at the meeting and protested the “indoctrination” of Critical Race Theory and said that Critical Race Theory is opposed to their Christian faith. The couple, Jim and Keisha, said that they were there to speak for the “millions of Black Americans who disagree with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky students have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including John Butler's. Unfortunately, one student was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. When the student learned he would not be allowed to walk, he approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.