Parents Outraged After Florida High School Edits Girls’ Yearbook Pictures

Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky students have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including John Butler's. Unfortunately, one student was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. When the student learned he would not be allowed to walk, he approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.