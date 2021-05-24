newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Lockard’s Collision Center Closes Permanently After 70 Years

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was shocked to see the following message on Lockard's website... A staple of Portland has closed. There's no reason given - but when you go to their website, you find this message:. After 70 years of dedication to the collision industry, Lockard's Collision has serviced their last vehicle and...

wcyy.com
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Dedication#Technicians#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Cigarettes Could See A Bigger Price Tag This November In Maine

A new measure introduced to Maine legislatures would increase tax set for a pack of cigarettes from $2 to $4, as recommended by the Maine legislature's Taxation Committee. If approved, the increase would become effective November 1, 2021. All tobacco products would be included in this tax increase. The taxes...
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

The man had been asking management at two different Walmarts in western Maine to pick up the trash before it ended up in the Androscoggin River. Tony Bennett, no, not the 96-year-old singer best known for the smash hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", but a man who resides in Bethel, had been asking management at the two Walmart Supercenters in Mexico and Oxford for three years to pick up the unsightly and fair amount of trash with no results. Both of the Walmarts are located right beside the Androscoggin River, which was Mr. Bennett's main concern.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Your Kids Will Love The New Children’s Museum Opening in Portland, Maine Next Month

The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine has been a southern Maine institution for generations and has been a fixture on Free Street since the early 90s. They outgrew the space and had their sights set on a brand new facility at Thompson's Point and broke ground mere months before the start of the pandemic. Despite the crazy last year the work never slowed down and the opening date for the new and incredibly impressive facility has been announced.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Something New and Huge Has Been Painted on the Road in Windham, Maine to Solve a Traffic Problem

The corner of Roosevelt and Tandberg Trails in Windhamis a very busy intersection, especially in the summer. Roosevelt Trail is the gateway to Sebago Lake for residents and visitors alike, and that means a lot of cars end up stopped at the light, sometimes backing up several cars deep. The intersection is also in the shopping area of Windham, so a lot of traffic is entering and exiting from every direction.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Portland Restaurant Closes Abruptly Due To Lack Of Kitchen Staff

A short drive around Portland and its surrounding neighbors and you'll see a common sign continuously popping up. HELP WANTED is seemingly posted everywhere. From gas stations to pharmacies to landscaping companies to restaurants. The hospitality industry in particular has faced innumerable challenges during the pandemic and with restrictions being lifted are now in scramble mode to fill key positions on their staff in order to reopen fully. Some restaurants and bars are having success, others are not. And for one Portland restaurant, the staffing challenge has gotten so severe, they've been forced to close until they can fix it.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Maine Will See Big Heat Wednesday But It Won’t Be Back For Awhile

Coming off a sticky and sweaty weekend in Maine that felt like a summer preview, Mother Nature has one more day of big heat planned for May before we can seasonably spring again. Wednesday should reach "scorch" levels, with portions of western and southern Maine having the potential to hit 90, most of the rest of Maine should at least see 80 degree weather. After that? Make sure you haven't put the sweatshirts and long pants into storage yet.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction

There are some incredibly talented bartenders all across Portland, Maine mixing up some fantastic drinks on a daily basis for enthusiastically parched customers. These bartenders are our friends, neighbors and in some cases, our therapists. Some have even attainted a certain level of fame, both locally and regionally. Despite all that, nobody currently bartending in Portland is quite as notorious as the one and only Charlie Parker.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Mountain Division Trail Could Be Extended To New Hampshire Border

A bill before the Maine legislature is proposing to extend the popular Mountain Division walking and biking trail In Windham and Portland from 10 miles to 52 miles. The Mountain Division Trail is named after the rail line operated by the Maine Central Railroad that ran 131 miles from Portland to St. Johnsbury, Vermont. In 1981, the Maine Central was bought by Guildford Transportation, now Pan Am Railways and soon to be CSX, who stopped service on it from Westbrook west. The tracks and the land they sit on within Maine were purchased by the State in 1993 the State to keep the route available for any future freight or passenger service.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

VIDEO: Horrifying Collision Between Car and Bald Eagle On Maine Turnpike

As you drive throughout the state of Maine, whether it be on the highway or the backroads, you'll see plenty of signs warning about potential deer and moose crossing the road. Collisions with deer and moose can be deadly, both for the animal as well as the driver. Those signs are there to heighten your alertness and are vital to limiting accidents with animals. Unfortunately for a driver on the Maine Turnpike, there was no warning to the horrifying incident that took place near Exit 19 in Wells when they came face to face with a bald eagle on the road.
Biddeford, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Popular Biddeford Restaurant Announces Long-Awaited Reopening Date

For so many restaurants and bars in Maine, the pandemic forced them to shift a highly successful business model into something that allowed them to just hold on and survive. That was especially true for restaurants and bars that specialize in nightlife, from dancing to trivia to just a neighborhood place to hang. With the announcement of indoor restrictions and mask requirements being lifted, one popular Biddeford hotspot is ready to reopen fully once again.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Sick of All The Gross and Disgusting Ticks? This Maine Animal Eats 5,000 Ticks A Year

Let's get some more opossums up in here! The tick problem in Maine this year is for real, and the worst is yet to come. The deer tick season really gets going in June and July before it subsides in the fall. So make sure to check yourself, the kids, and your pets when you frolic outside. I hate ticks and can't find a good evolutionary reason why they live on our planet in the first place. Ants and birds will snack on ticks, and some animals eat ticks-chickens, believe it or not, are one of them. But we need an animal that LOVES to nibble on these horrible little creatures, and for that, ladies and gentleman of Maine, I give you, the unsung hero of tick-haters everywhere: The Opossum. The opossum eats 95% of all the ticks that cross their path... up to 5,000 ticks a year! As a result, they do a significant job in keeping the tick level down and thus tickborne diseases, like Lyme.
Maine Statehbsdealer.com

A lumber demand snapshot from Maine

Hillside Lumber maintaining high inventory, according to WGME report. WGME 13 in Portland, Maine provided a snapshot of the current lumber and residential construction markets via an interview with Hillside Lumber. The Westbrook, Maine-based pro dealer and sawmill operator said it is stocking many more boards these days than it...
Saco, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Funtown/Splashtown USA In Saco To Close Two Days Per Week Due To Staffing Shortage

With a recent string of warmer days, it's been easy to get lost in thoughts of all the fun things that are in store for everyone this summer in Maine. From beaches to backyard gatherings, happy hours to amusement parks, people are staring to get excited for life to feel "normal" again in 2021. Unfortunately, some of that normalcy may have to be put on hold as seasonal resorts, restaurants and amusement parks have all been running into the same substantial problem, staffing. And the problem has gotten so troublesome, Funtown/Splashtown USA in Saco has decided to make some serious changes to their summer schedule by closing Monday and Tuesday each week to preserve the safety of the park and the energy of their existing staff.