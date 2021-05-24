Top 10 La Grange, Illinois home sales for December 2020

LA GRANGE, IL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago celebrated the official opening of the firm’s new La Grange office on Wednesday, May 5th, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at 518 W. Burlington Avenue, the office is the business home of Steve Jasinski and the Jasinski Home Team. Terri Doney, managing broker of the new office, as well as the firm’s Hinsdale and Downers Grove offices, cut the ribbon along with Steve, his team and members of the La Grange Business Association who facilitated the event. Also on hand for the festive event were members of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Leadership Team and special guests. The La Grange office is the firm’s latest expansion into the western and southwestern suburbs and complements their existing offices in Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Evergreen Park, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Park and Wheaton.