newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, IL

Top 10 La Grange, Illinois home sales for December 2020

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the top 10 home sales for La Grange, Illinois in December 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In December 2020, there were 29 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $414,000 in La Grange. Top 10 home sales in La Grange for December 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Emily and...

westcooknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
La Grange, IL
City
Blackstone, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Ross#Blockshopper Com#Drexel Ave#Elizabeth Buhe301#Oktay U Engin44 Drexel#Hayes#Kate#Mistretta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StateWest Cook News

Q2 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 60154?

There was one offender released on parole during 2020 who lives in Westchester ZIP code 60154, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by West Cook News. The data shows the released offender was Arkee Chaney. He was convicted of a property crime in 1989, when he was 45. He is now 77.
La Grange, ILluxuryrealestate.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Officially Marks Opening of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s La Grange Office

LA GRANGE, IL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago celebrated the official opening of the firm’s new La Grange office on Wednesday, May 5th, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at 518 W. Burlington Avenue, the office is the business home of Steve Jasinski and the Jasinski Home Team. Terri Doney, managing broker of the new office, as well as the firm’s Hinsdale and Downers Grove offices, cut the ribbon along with Steve, his team and members of the La Grange Business Association who facilitated the event. Also on hand for the festive event were members of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Leadership Team and special guests. The La Grange office is the firm’s latest expansion into the western and southwestern suburbs and complements their existing offices in Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Evergreen Park, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Park and Wheaton.