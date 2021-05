A man armed with a crow bar robbed the J C Penney store in the Imperial Valley Mall. The robbery occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when the man threatened a clerk in the jewelry department with a crowbar and told the clerk to give him the money in the cash register. The suspect also broke display cases in the jewelry department and took items from the store. The man then walked through the store and broke glass items in the store before he was detained. Investigators are reviewing video footage of the incident.