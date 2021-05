Camping, hiking and other activities were popular pastimes for many last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many Americans were eager to enjoy nature, the country’s national parks experienced full and partial closures during the year that dramatically affected annual attendance numbers. Attendance at the 63 national parks across the U.S. dropped 27.6% in 2020 to a 40-year low with 237 million visits, according to the National Park Service. However, some parks still drew millions of visitors, while others saw only handfuls of people at a time. Here are the most- and least-visited national parks of 2020.