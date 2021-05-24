Fire Chief – Rio Communities

The Mercer Group Inc., is conducting a search for a new Fire Chief in the City of Rio Communities, New Mexico. The city is located about 20 miles outside of Albuquerque. Current population is 6000. The department consists of 17 volunteers, two fire stations, and an ISO rating of 4. The position reports to the City Manager, and is a member of the Leadership Team. The starting salary is $60,000 per anum. The City is looking for an experienced professional. If you are interested, you must submit a copy of your current resume, copies of certifications, training, and licenses to: Gustavo “Gus” Cordova, Senior VP, The Mercer Group Inc. at themercergroupinc@gmail.com by not later than May 31, 2021.