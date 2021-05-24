newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fire Chief – Rio Communities

By Municipal Reporter
nmml.org
 3 days ago

The Mercer Group Inc., is conducting a search for a new Fire Chief in the City of Rio Communities, New Mexico. The city is located about 20 miles outside of Albuquerque. Current population is 6000. The department consists of 17 volunteers, two fire stations, and an ISO rating of 4. The position reports to the City Manager, and is a member of the Leadership Team. The starting salary is $60,000 per anum. The City is looking for an experienced professional. If you are interested, you must submit a copy of your current resume, copies of certifications, training, and licenses to: Gustavo “Gus” Cordova, Senior VP, The Mercer Group Inc. at themercergroupinc@gmail.com by not later than May 31, 2021.

nmml.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fire Stations#Albuquerque#Fire Chief#Leadership Training#Rio Communities#The Mercer Group Inc#Iso#The Leadership Team#Chief Recruitment#Senior Vp#Certifications#Population#Licenses#Anum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chadwicks, NYWKTV

Willowvale Fire Department remembers former chief

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – The Willowvale Fire Department gathered Thursday in memory of former Fire Chief William J. Hughes, who passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, May 22. Hughes was a U.S. Army veteran who joined the Willowvale fire department in 1966. He served as fire chief for 30 years from 1982 – 2012. During his time as chief, Hughes managed the construction of the current fire hall, and served as president of the Fire Chiefs Association in 1991.
Rock City, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Retired Win-Bur-Sew Fire Chief Honored For Serving Community For Over 20 Years

This week's Hometown Hero is the trifecta of a man. Marianne M. of Rock City, Illinois submitted a nomination letter that proves this man is more than deserving of recognition. Rob Martin, of the Winnebago Fire Department, has a resume (if you will) overflowing with volunteering within his community. Until 2020, Rob served as Fire Chief for the Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District. He is also a veteran.
Escambia County, FLcityofwilliston.com

City of Williston fire chief transitions to Escambia County

WILLISTON, N.D. – The City of Williston would like to congratulate Jason Catrambone, Williston Fire Department (WFD) Fire Chief, on his new position with Escambia County, Florida. Chief Catrambone has taken the position of fire chief with Escambia County Fire Rescue. He will finish at WFD on June 11 and...
Salem, MAsalem.com

Alan Dionne Appointed Salem Fire Chief

Mayor Kim Driscoll has appointed Acting Salem Fire Department Chief Alan Dionne to serve as the department’s next full Chief. Chief Dionne joined the Salem Fire Department in 1993 as a firefighter with Engines 1 and 4. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2000 for Engine 1 and Ladder 2 and then Captain on Ladder 2 in 2004. He has served as Deputy Chief since 2016, before being elevated to the rank of Acting Chief earlier in 2021 on the retirement of Chief Gerry Giunta. Chief Dionne graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in 1993 and has been a licensed EMT for the last 25 years. In addition to fire services, Chief Dionne has extensive training and background in emergency management, hazardous materials operations, and labor management.
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Reception Honors Tupelo Fire Chief As He Retires

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker spent his last day on the job surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. A reception for Chief Walker was held at the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. Walker is retiring after nearly twelve years leading the department. Walker joined the fire...
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

3 fire chiefs retire from Niagara Falls Fire Department

Mayor Robert Restaino announced the retirement of three City of Niagara Falls firemen: Battalion Chief Cliff Mayes, Battalion Chief David McGovern and Chief of Fire Prevention Jeffrey Benjamin. The retirement of these men is effective Saturday, May 29. Together, these firemen account for 87 years of experience and their contributions will last for many years to come.
Public Safetythecragandcanyon.ca

Fire department welcomes new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education

The Airdrie Fire Department (AFD) welcomed a new member to their roster, bringing in James Kostuk as the new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education. In his position, Kosuk will be responsible for fire investigations, inspections, and education. He said his vision for the position is to continue to promote the good practices of the fire department and help educate citizens on prevention and safety.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Fire Department Wants Community Input

The Winston-Salem Fire Department is holding a meeting for city residents on Thursday, June 3, to gather input for use in accreditation and strategic planning. Fire officials want to hear ideas on how they can better engage with, and provide services to, the residents of Winston-Salem. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sanitation Division meeting room at the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal Services Center, 2000 Lowery St., Winston-Salem. Attendees should use the entrance at the intersection of Lowery Street and Lowery Court.
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Davis named Enterprise interim fire chief

A firefighter with 28 years of service to the city of Enterprise has been named interim fire chief. Chris Davis was unanimously appointed to serve as interim chief by the Enterprise City Council at the meeting May 19. Davis was appointed to fill the slot being vacated upon the retirement...
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

Chief’s Corner: Project Management

Principal Chief Richard Sneed is presenting video chats with key guest speakers who work in different areas of tribal government and life. These videos are available via Chief Sneed’s Facebook page. The following transcribed edition is being made available to our readers with permission. Chief Sneed: Today I am joined...
Maui County, HIMaui News

Commission receives two applications for fire chief

A temporary group of three Maui County Fire and Public Safety Commission members will recommend the next steps in selecting a new fire chief, after the commission received two applications for the job. In addition to investigating the backgrounds of the applicants, the group could discuss whether the number of...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Andrew Slama selected as Edina Fire Chief

City Manager Scott Neal has named Andrew Slama as Edina’s next fire chief. Slama previously worked for the Edina Fire Department from 2013 to 2018. He currently serves as the fire chief for the city of Savage. “I feel fortunate to have Chief Slama join our Fire Department,” Neal said...
Willow Springs, MOozarkradionews.com

Willow Springs alderman appoint new fire chief

Willow Springs City Council met in regular session Thursday, May 20. Among the business conducted in the meeting, the board of alderman appointed Vance Farmer to the position of Willow Springs Fire Chief. Below is the minutes from the monthly meeting:. Present: Mayor Brooke Fair, Alderman Danny Bradley, Alderman Susan...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Augusta Commission chooses final candidate for fire chief

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted in the May 25 committee meeting to offer the position of Fire Chief to Antonio Burden. The vote was six in favor, three against. This comes after much scrutiny on the hiring process. According to commissioners, a recruiting firm recommended 4...
Archer County, TXnewschannel6now.com

Bowman Community VFD strengthens fire suppression capabilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowman Community Volunteer Fire Department in Archer County has improved their fire-fighting fleet. Through a $220,000 cost share grant, they have purchased a brand new water tender. “This tender is replacing two apparatus in the department’s fleet, a 1995 tender that also had a...
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Morgantown fire chief announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a 42 year career in the fire service Morgantown Fire Department chief Mark Caravasos has retired. On WAJR’s Talk of the Town he reflected on a different pace of life. “Life is different, life is different. There’s a lot less weight on my shoulders and a...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Retired Clackamas Fire chief hired in Hillsboro

Fred Charlton takes city's division training position, which is currently subject of complaintFred Charlton, who was the chief of the Clackamas Fire District until his May 1 retirement, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training. Charlton's new position in Hillsboro is one subject of a retaliation and discrimination complaint against the city and two other top Hillsboro Fire officials by two current employees, who had applied for the role but weren't hired, according to the complaint. Clackamas Fire's leadership was criticized for its handling of the Riverside Fire last September, which burned nearly 150,000 acres in the Clackamas River...
Billings, MTPosted by
Billings, Montana

Fire Chief Candidate meet and greet luncheon

The City Council has been invited to the Fire Chief Candidate meet and greet luncheon. The luncheon will be held on Tuesday, June 1 from 11:30-1:30 at the Airport Lower Conference Room. In the event a quorum of the Council is present, no City-related decisions will be made during this...