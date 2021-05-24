Letters Home: Chapman University’s Immense Collection of American War Letters

Memorial Day is about honoring our war dead. As many will be celebrating again this year with backyard barbecues and perhaps even a trip to the beach, May 31 is the day set aside to remember the men and women who lie in eternal rest who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is appropriate to also remember the workers who made those overseas victories possible. The Black women who worked in our defense industries during World War II – and those who served as nurses, postal clerks, and members of the Women’s Auxiliary Corps (WAC) – must be included in the pantheon of heroes that we celebrate as “The Greatest Generation.”