Federal Aid Now, Fiscal Cliffs Later
New York City’s infusion of COVID-19 federal aid from already passed legislation is expected to reach $22.3 billion. While the City budget previously had included $6.6 billion of this aid, the Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget added another $15.7 billion. The new funds, primarily from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan (ARP), help the City meet a variety of important needs in the near term. However, the City’s planned uses fail to leverage the federal aid to help stabilize the City’s long-term fiscal position and in fact worsen it by widening out-year budget gaps.cbcny.org