Today on Colorado Edition: We explore Colorado’s infrastructure past with a historian who is hoping to reframe some of our older bridges as unique historic properties, worthy of preservation. We’ll also hear about indoor air quality and why most people think of air quality as an outdoors issue. Plus we’ll take a look at new camping restrictions and bans in place across the state this year as officials try to mitigate damage caused by an influx of visitors. And we’ll hear KUNC’s film critic review the Icelandic film, The County.