McCook girls finish among Class B's great eight!

McCook High's girls placed eighth among 39 Class B teams scoring points with several earning medals at Omaha Burke Stadium last weekend. The 3200-relay (from left) of (in back) sophomore Leah Spencer, freshmen Sienna Dutton, (in front) sophomore Samantha Rodewald and freshman Izzy Renner started McCook's momentum while earning their medals Friday afternoon. Freshman Hannah Crow (first photo below) was clearing her career best to earn a Class B state pole vaulting medal. The Bison only grew stronger thanks to junior Sierra Kotschwar and sophomore Brittni Kinne (second photo below) both powering to top five shot put medals. Kotschwar took home another medal in the discus. Of course, McCook's top performance was from sophomore Shawna Wilkinson (below) and her 400-meter state championship. Wilkinson brought Class B's best time into Omaha Burke, but wasn't satisfied and ran a new career best. Complete Bison results will appear later today and recaps in Tuesday's McCook Gazette.