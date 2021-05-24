Watch: Olivia Rodrigo's live 'enough for you' video.

Are you ready for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode? We know we are, and Keegan-Michael Key is a big reason why. Entering this episode, the one thing we know is that we’ve got an iconic sketch comedy performer at the front of the show. It’s kind of interesting that this show isn’t getting more press — there really aren’t that many people who are as famous for doing sketches as the former Key & Peele star without being a major part of SNL history. He’s going to come into this with ideas, and believe us when we say we’ll be super-disappointed in the event that Jordan Peele doesn’t show up in here somewhere. (There are of course plenty of other Key collaborators who could be turning up in here at some point also.)