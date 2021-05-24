newsbreak-logo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo's live 'enough for you' video.

coupdemainmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Coinciding with the release of her debut album 'Sour', Olivia Rodrigo has released an intimate live video for 'enough for you', which is sure to have you in your feelings and sobbing your eyes out.

coupdemainmagazine.com
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Petra Collins-Directed ‘Good 4 U’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song out called “Good 4 U,” released Friday, May 14th, with a video directed by Petra Collins. “Good 4 U” takes heavy inspiration from Paramore and other beloved pop-punk bands, with sarcasm-laden verses addressed at a former flame — “Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks” — that build to a loud, insanely fun chorus. In the video, Rodrigo plays the role of a high school cheerleader out for revenge. Think Jennifer’s Body crossed with Bring It On.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo hopes!

Are you ready for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode? We know we are, and Keegan-Michael Key is a big reason why. Entering this episode, the one thing we know is that we’ve got an iconic sketch comedy performer at the front of the show. It’s kind of interesting that this show isn’t getting more press — there really aren’t that many people who are as famous for doing sketches as the former Key & Peele star without being a major part of SNL history. He’s going to come into this with ideas, and believe us when we say we’ll be super-disappointed in the event that Jordan Peele doesn’t show up in here somewhere. (There are of course plenty of other Key collaborators who could be turning up in here at some point also.)
CelebritiesPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Full Jennifer's Body in Her Wild "Good 4 U" Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour saga continues. On Thursday night, the 18-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Good 4 U," and it's giving us full-on Jennifer's Body vibes. The music video starts out pretty ominous with Rodrigo sitting in a room as two men film her. We then get a shot of Rodrigo wearing a cheerleader uniform (that looks a lot like the one from The Princess Diaries) as she struts around the school like she owns the place. However, things quickly take a turn as she sings the bridge and lights her entire bedroom on fire. As if that wasn't wild enough, it all ends with Rodrigo going into the woods, jumping into a lake, and showing off her fiery red eyes. From the high school setting to the seemingly possessed Rodrigo reveal at the end, each scene seems like an homage to the 2009 horror film starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. See the biggest similarities between the video and the film ahead.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Is Here: Stream It Now

Olivia Rodrigo finally fed her fans with Sour, her highly anticipated debut album that she released on Friday (May 21) via Geffen Records. The 11-track project includes her previously released breakout debut hit "Drivers License," which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her top 10 hit "Deja Vu" and her latest song "Good 4 U."
MusicSlate

Olivia Rodrigo’s Heartbroken Debut Album May Surprise You

Back in 2019, a.k.a. the Year of Our Lord Lil Nas X, the “Old Town Road” artist faced the conundrum of almost every breakout success: How do you follow up fast on a world-dominating smash single without looking like you’re just milking the opportunity? His decision, with his debut EP, 7, was to gallop away from the country-rap formula and try to prove his versatility with a hodgepodge of other stylistic exercises. It mostly didn’t come off, and it took a long interlude before Nas X would reclaim his cultural force, with the queer-inferno jam “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” a couple of months ago.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
Musicaudacy.com

Our favorite lyric from every song on Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR'

The wait felt like F O R E V E R. The same way it feels when our birthday is on the way, Olivia Rodrigo fans have been vibrating with anticipation counting down the hours until now -- release day for her debut album SOUR. "Every song is so personal...
MusicA.V. Club

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Why Taylor Swift Got a Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo's Album

When the songwriting and production credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s highly anticipated debut album Sour were released on Thursday, fans quickly noted writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on Rodrigo’s fourth track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The two numbers even make a “13,” a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse.
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut is a Poignant Yet Bold Reflection on Heartache

Millennials and Gen Z grew up accompanied by the budding music careers of actors central to the shows featured on Disney Channel. With the growth of streaming services, many of Disney’s programs have switched to their platform Disney+, with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” garnering a dedicated audience since its release in fall 2019. The series — starring Olivia Rodrigo — shined a light on the actress’ stunning vocals, paving the way for the May 21 release of her debut album, “SOUR.”