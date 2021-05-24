Watch: Olivia Rodrigo's live 'enough for you' video.

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour saga continues. On Thursday night, the 18-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Good 4 U," and it's giving us full-on Jennifer's Body vibes. The music video starts out pretty ominous with Rodrigo sitting in a room as two men film her. We then get a shot of Rodrigo wearing a cheerleader uniform (that looks a lot like the one from The Princess Diaries) as she struts around the school like she owns the place. However, things quickly take a turn as she sings the bridge and lights her entire bedroom on fire. As if that wasn't wild enough, it all ends with Rodrigo going into the woods, jumping into a lake, and showing off her fiery red eyes. From the high school setting to the seemingly possessed Rodrigo reveal at the end, each scene seems like an homage to the 2009 horror film starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. See the biggest similarities between the video and the film ahead.