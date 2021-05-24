newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Laura Harrier on the cover of L'Officiel US, May 2021.

coupdemainmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Laura Harrier covers the May 2021 issue of L'Officiel US magazine, as photographed by Danielle Levitt, and styled by Rebecca Ramsey all in Louis Vuitton (as part of an ongoing partnership with the French fashion house). Read the cover story here.

coupdemainmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Laura Harrier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Magazine#L Officiel#French Fashion House#L Officiel Us Magazine#Actress Laura Harrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Joana Sanz Models Stylish Looks for L’Officiel Arabia

In front of the lens of Andrews Diez, model Joana Sanz takes the spotlight for L’Officiel Arabia’s May 2021 issue. She appears in a spread called: Fierce & Fabulous, featuring chic fashions. Styled by Dani Davilla, Joana strikes a pose in on-trend looks ranging from puff-sleeve tops to leather pieces.
Musiccoupdemainmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo on the cover of Nylon, May 2021.

Ahead of the release of her debut album 'SOUR', Olivia Rodrigo covers the May 2021 issue of Nylon to talk all things gossip, Fiona Apple, and her first drink at the pub. On what Rodrigo does when she has some downtime, she says:. "I actually hung out with Conan [Gray]...
Beauty & Fashionmalemodelscene.net

Leo Wu is the Cover Boy of Grazia China May 2021 Issue

Actor Leo Wu takes the cover story of Grazia China‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer He Kuangyi. In charge of styling was Belle Shao, with beauty from hair stylist Jason.X, and makeup artist Sun Qi. Photography © He Kuangyi for Grazia China, discover more at chinagrazia.com.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Kiko Kostadinov Partners With retaW for Solid Perfume

London-based designer Kiko Kostadinov has launched a new collaboration with retaW, tapping into the fragrance brand’s expertise to create a solid perfume. Working with the Tokyo-based label, Kostadinov has created a genderless scent that is made in Japan and packaged in a portable tube. The fragrance is designed with a...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Chris Brown Covers L’Officiel India’s 20th Anniversary Issue

Chris Brown blazes the 20th-anniversary issue of L’Officiel India!. The performer styles and profiles in the extensive shoot, which sees C. Breezy adorn a number of colorful get-ups. Ever busy, the Alex McDonell spread arrives days after the singer unwrapped the video for ‘Come Through’ – his fast-rising collaboration with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Cindy Crawford Revisits Her Best Supermodel Looks

As one of the fashion world’s top supermodels, Cindy Crawford has had no shortage of high-fashion moments. Whether she’s gracing the covers of magazines, walking the runways, or starring in iconic Super Bowl commercials (yes, the Pepsi one), each project comes with a stellar look—and now Crawford revisited some of her very best ones in a new Vogue video.
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Sky-High Heels or Low-Key Flats? Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier Take on the Great Shoe Debate

Much seems to be on everyone’s minds as of late, but as we reemerge back into the world at large, one of the things perplexing Vogue editors is the matter of shoes. Should we return to our pin-thin stilettos, or stay cozy in heel-less slides and sandals? For our June/July Issue, we asked Kendall Jenner and Laura Harrier to take on both sides of the issue in a dazzling series of portraits shot by Joshua Woods.
Designers & Collectionscrossroadstoday.com

Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear

Jean Paul Gaultier has returned to ready-to-wear. The fashion house is set to release a collection devoted to the French fashion designer’s mariner theme in a bid to celebrate the brand’s “values, its archives and its history.”. The sailor collection features the design team’s own take on sailor tops and...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

An Ode To Helena Bonham Carter's Eccentric Red Carpet Style

Since the beginning of her career in A Room With a View, Helena Bonham Carter has always brought a layer of eccentricity to everything she does. Whether a dramatic period piece, an offbeat collaboration with former partner Tim Burton, or family fare like the Harry Potter films or Cinderella, you know you’re in for a dash of whimsy with Carter. When it comes to the performer’s fashion sense, you can similarly always count on the actress to serve up a trademark witchy goth moment, whether she’s photographed on a red carpet for a film premiere or just out and about in London. In honor of Bonham Carter’s 55th birthday, take a look at her most daring red carpet style moments, here.
Designers & Collectionsgofugyourself.com

This Was an Odd One on Kirsten Dunst

This is Louis Vuitton, and I wrote, “What agent of chaos created THIS,” before looking it up and learning it was during Marc Jacobs’s tenure. (That may explain how it winged its way to Kirsten; I think she was a Marc Jacobs fan back in the day.) Marc has cooked up some very weird shit in his day, and this is no exception. That belt? Beautiful! The top? Has potential! The skirt? Could be nice! These are all good ingredients for a different outfit — and then Kirsten or her stylist added the misplaced bag, which is like oversalting your dish right as it heads out to the table. The effect is what happens when someone is desperate to finish a puzzle by any means possible, so they jam any old pieces together and call it done, which is CHEATING, it’s not RESPECTING THE PROCESS, you have half a field of flowers coming out of the quaint cottage roof and then there’s a duck in the sun, stop MESSING WITH THE PICTURE.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Halter Necklines Are Trending – Here Are The Sleekest Styles To Seek Out

You could be forgiven to assume that Old Hollywood and Y2K fashions have very little in common, but there’s one style-binder that both eras championed: the halter neckline. The cut has been reimagined by designers in almost every decade. The white pleated midi worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1955 cult classic The Seven Year Itch – arguably one of the most famous dresses of all time – features a halter neck. Various signature looks in Diana, Princess of Wales’s celebrated wardrobe were halter neck, including a blue plunging Catherine Walker minidress that she wore to the Serpentine Gallery in 1995, and a black velvet gown, also by Walker, that she wore to Versailles the previous year.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pharrell Williams has always been a style icon to his adoring legion of fans and the industry at large, eventually landing him deep into the world of design and fashion at large. A fan on Twitter posted a photo from 2003 of Pharrell while remarking that it’s the way some dress today, and others on the social media network are agreeing.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionlaw.com

Gucci’s First NFT is Here, and it is a Film Inspired by its Recent Aria Collection

On the heels of Gucci’s Executive VP of Brand and Customer Engagement Robert Triefus revealing that it is “only a matter of time” before luxury brands get in on the non-fungible token – or “NFT” – game, the Italian design house is offering up its first NFT as part of a newly-unveiled auction at Christie’s. Entitled, “PROOF OF SOVEREIGNTY: A Curated NFT Sale by Lady PheOnix,” the NFT-specific auction, which runs from May 25 to June 3, contains a single work from Gucci: a fashion film co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

While we go farther into the future, fashion houses are gravitating towards the past through wardrobes encapsulated by archives and saluting the sartorial footsteps of their house predecessors – that is Dior included. Evolution, transformation, and reworking are some of the keywords tossed into the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection....
Designers & Collectionsarchitecturaldigest.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils a Swank Take on the Old-Fashioned Lantern

Napoléon Bonaparte missed out on being a Louis Vuitton client—the French leather-goods firm launched in 1854, long after the end of his reign—but the new lanterns in the brand’s Objets Nomades line of travel-inspired home products would have met with the emperor’s approval. Modeled after the honeycombs constructed by bees, the Bonaparte symbol, young Treviso-based product designers Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto have tucked a rechargeable LED inside a mouth-blown glass vessel and then wrapped that illuminated core in an elegant network of openwork leather straps. As with previous Objets Nomades offerings, from a hammock by Atelier Oï to a mirror by Marcel Wanders, every element is handmade by European artisans. Zanellato/Bortotto also built brand echoes into their glowing concept: The handle recalls those used on the firm’s legendary bags, as do the spherical brass feet affixed beneath the bases of the lanterns, which are available in two sizes and two color combos (red berry and pistachio). The light cast is fragmented and mysterious, a scattering of starry shapes that, the design duo explains, “gently illuminate precious moments.” louisvuitton.com.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Striped Velvet Jumpsuit In Navy

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Diamond Print Wrap Top In Navy & White (XL) Pretty and feminine. I bought it a little big but will keep it because I love the polka dots. Striped Knitted Wrap Top With 3/4...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Striped Wide Leg Trousers In White & Black

Cut from a light fabric, these wide leg striped pants are designed to elevate your everyday style. The main feature of these pants is the asymmetric fold at the waist. Show it off by wearing them with a blouse tucked in. Elasticated waistband, asymmetric fabric fold at the waist, D-ring...