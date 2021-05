Within many EdTech circles, the word gamification keeps rising to the surface. It seems like a concept that many of us understand, right? I mean… when thinking about it, off the top of my head I can take an educated guess that gamification means bringing games into my lesson delivery, because it will engage students and they will connect to the relevant delivery. Well… we were in for a treat this past week because we learned that there is SOOO much more behind gamification!!