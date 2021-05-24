Be A Good Neighbor on Nextdoor.com
Nextdoor.com has opened up the ability for neighbors to communicate and connect without actually communicating and connecting, IRL. (Cuz. Yuck.) For example, it has helped me track down the owner of a stray rooster or to deliver a misdelivered package so Carl could have his resoled Birkenstocks before the Fourth of July. But mainly…Nextdoor is a pit of rage, bile, pettiness, paranoia, self-righteousness, self-congratulatory smugness and weaponized nosiness. These are the rules of the NextDoor Neighborhood.www.saltlakemagazine.com