Flattering, fuss-free and pretty, a great midi dress is the easiest option for lovely summer days. Here are a few of our favourites
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. A midi dress is one of those sartorial sweet spots. It’s such a chic fashion choice - if you’re shorter, it will cover below your knees, so you miraculously as if your legs go on forever.www.sheffieldtelegraph.co.uk