newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

City panel gives nod to abatements for Fitesa Indiana

By Howard Greninger Tribune-Star
Posted by 
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGhmW_0a9Mk9KV00

Fitesa Indiana LLC gained another approval en route to personal and real property tax abatements.

The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved a rating scale that provides a 10-year tax abatement on equipment and property for Fitesa.

The Brazil-based nonwovens producer Fitesa completed the acquisition of the personal care films business from plastic films and aluminum extrusions manufacturer Tredegar last year in a sale estimated between $45 million and $50 million.

Attorney Lou Britton said told the Board of Public Works and Safety the company will manufacture hygiene products and is investing $17.8 million in new equipment and $1.37 million for real property improvements at the plant at 3400 Fort Harrison Road.

The company will retain 113 jobs with an annual payroll of about $7.7 million and add 26 jobs at an annual payroll of nearly $1.1 million, which equates to about $41,000 per employee per year, Britton said.

The Terre Haute City Council earlier this month gave preliminary approval for the abatements. The council will vote on a final approval for the abatements in June.

The board also approved a contract with Austin-Texas based ESO, a data and software company, for the Terre Haute Fire Department for software that gives the department the ability to see "pre-plans" on a computer display.

Gregg Lawson, assistant chief of investigations, prevention and inspection, said the software will enable firefighters to quickly see where points of entry to a business, fire hookups as well as any special information, such as the storage area of welding tanks in a welding shop. Currently that information is stored in paper folders, Lawson said.

Fire Chief Bill Berry said the system could help the city improve its Insurance Service Organization 3 rating down to an ISO 2 rating, which would result in lower insurance premiums. The highest ISO rating is 1.

In other business, the board approved:

• A street closing for a Change of Terre Haute march. The board approved the closing of Wabash Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29. The board also:

• A request from the Swope Museum to close 7th Street between Walnut and Ohio streets on June 6 for a fundraiser.

• A contract for the Terre Haute Fire Department to provide standby EMS ambulance service for special events, such as high school football games, basketball games at Indiana State University or Banks of the Wabash Festival. The department contracts for the work using off-duty crews and spare ambulance units.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
805
Followers
141
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Business
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Ambulance Service#Indiana State University#State Property#State Council#Property Tax#Fitesa Indiana Llc#Tredegar#Austin Texas#Eso#Iso#The Swope Museum#Ems#Preliminary Approval#Wabash Avenue#Attorney Lou Britton#Sale#Public Works#Assistant Chief#Aluminum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Heaton joins GOP lawmakers opposing IU vaccination rule

A Terre Haute state representative is among 19 Republican lawmakers seeking to stop Indiana University from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations before participating in the upcoming fall semester. Rep. Bob Heaton joined his colleagues in signing a letter, dated May 25, to Gov. Eric Holcomb urging him to use an executive order...
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Summer getaways by rail?

Millions of Americans feel the travel itch every Memorial Day weekend. Summer lies ahead. The grind of jobs, school and chores nudges people to clear a spot on their calendars and take off. That urge is even more intense in 2021. After 15 months of pandemic isolation, parts of the...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

United Way picks up $50,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant will help contribute to safe and inclusive neighborhoods. The Centerpoint Energy Foundation gave the United Way $50,000. The 'Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council' will use the money. It'll be combined with United Way funding for neighborhood project mini-grants. The council says resident participation and...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Giving old homes new life helps the whole community grow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 Points area of Terre Haute continues to see improvements. Those new and renovated businesses we've told you about aren't the only changes the area is undergoing. Now, old houses are getting a brand new life. Jennifer Mullen-Perry is the Co-Founder of Mullen Renovations.
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Fairbanks, INTribune-Star

Fairbanks Park fountain receives facelift

A friendly "un-competition" between four community organizations took place Saturday under the fountain archway at Fairbanks Park. Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Master Gardeners and friends planted about 3,100 flowers under the fountain to see who could create the most beautiful garden bed.