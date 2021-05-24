City panel gives nod to abatements for Fitesa Indiana

Fitesa Indiana LLC gained another approval en route to personal and real property tax abatements.

The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved a rating scale that provides a 10-year tax abatement on equipment and property for Fitesa.

The Brazil-based nonwovens producer Fitesa completed the acquisition of the personal care films business from plastic films and aluminum extrusions manufacturer Tredegar last year in a sale estimated between $45 million and $50 million.

Attorney Lou Britton said told the Board of Public Works and Safety the company will manufacture hygiene products and is investing $17.8 million in new equipment and $1.37 million for real property improvements at the plant at 3400 Fort Harrison Road.

The company will retain 113 jobs with an annual payroll of about $7.7 million and add 26 jobs at an annual payroll of nearly $1.1 million, which equates to about $41,000 per employee per year, Britton said.

The Terre Haute City Council earlier this month gave preliminary approval for the abatements. The council will vote on a final approval for the abatements in June.

The board also approved a contract with Austin-Texas based ESO, a data and software company, for the Terre Haute Fire Department for software that gives the department the ability to see "pre-plans" on a computer display.

Gregg Lawson, assistant chief of investigations, prevention and inspection, said the software will enable firefighters to quickly see where points of entry to a business, fire hookups as well as any special information, such as the storage area of welding tanks in a welding shop. Currently that information is stored in paper folders, Lawson said.

Fire Chief Bill Berry said the system could help the city improve its Insurance Service Organization 3 rating down to an ISO 2 rating, which would result in lower insurance premiums. The highest ISO rating is 1.

In other business, the board approved:

• A street closing for a Change of Terre Haute march. The board approved the closing of Wabash Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29. The board also:

• A request from the Swope Museum to close 7th Street between Walnut and Ohio streets on June 6 for a fundraiser.

• A contract for the Terre Haute Fire Department to provide standby EMS ambulance service for special events, such as high school football games, basketball games at Indiana State University or Banks of the Wabash Festival. The department contracts for the work using off-duty crews and spare ambulance units.

