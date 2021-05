The pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty in dating and relationships. Many couples learned how to share a small living space while working problems out together in quarantine. Fast forward to the recent CDC guidelines and now couples are facing re-entering the real world. Partners are getting back to in-person work and back to their life, but the intimate relationship bubble they created is now expanding while thinning its wall of protection. As these new pandemic relationships face less restrictions and more freedom, many are sensing the loss of what they shared together. Many are wondering if their relationship was a matter of love and commitment or simply a way to avoid being alone during a critical time.