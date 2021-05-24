newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Dissociative Disorder: Not Otherwise Specified (NOS)

Psych Centra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDissociative disorder not otherwise specified historically refers to symptoms of a dissociative disorder that doesn’t quite meet full criteria. Currently, “other specified” or “unspecified” dissociative disorder is used. If you’re experiencing dissociative symptoms that don’t seem to match the major types of dissociative disorder, you may have what mental healthcare...

psychcentral.com
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Symptoms of Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder

Many people have felt disconnected from themselves and their surroundings. But if these feelings arise regularly, you might have depersonalization-derealization disorder. At one time or another, all of us have found ourselves lost in our daydreams, thinking pleasant thoughts about our lives and our futures. Maybe you’ve gotten lost in...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Causes Borderline Personality Disorder?

More than 71% of people with BPD have experienced a form of trauma. Genetics and biology can also factor into causing BPD. Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition marked by patterns of mood changes, intense emotions, and feeling disconnected (aka dissociation). BPD is one of the most...
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

5 Common Mental Health Disorders Associated with Substance Abuse

An underlying mental illness usually develops substance use disorder. The connections between substance abuse and mental illnesses are complex, with studies showing varying stats of people living with mental health disorders due to substance abuse. Often, substance use derives from a mental health issue, and as a result of self-medication, the addiction grows. However, the misuse of substances may worsen the already existing mental health issue and possibly cause new mental illnesses to develop.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Link Between Insomnia and Mental Illness

Mental Illness and insomnia are highly interconnected, with the incidence of psychiatric illness in patients with insomnia near 50%. Cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is safe and effective. Studies suggest benefits persist long-term. Providers are of CBT-I are few. Digital, self-guided versions of CBT-I can help to bridge this gap.
Mental Healththeschooloflife.com

How Mental Illness Impacts Our Bodies

The Body Keeps the Score is the beautiful and suggestive title of a book published in 2014 by a Dutch professor of psychiatry at Boston University called Bessel van der Kolk. The book has proved immensely significant because it emphasises an idea that has for too long escaped psychiatrists and psychotherapists. Van der Kolk stresses that people who are suffering emotionally are unlikely to do so just in their minds. Crucially, their symptoms almost always additionally show up in their bodies: in the way they sit or breathe; in how they hold their shoulders, in their sleep patterns, in their digestion processes, in the way they treat their spots and in their attitudes to exercise.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Anxiety, According to Science

While everyone can get nervous on occasion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey over 11 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of nervousness, worry, or anxiety that can negatively impact their day-to-day lives and even their health. What exactly is anxiety, who is most likely to experience it, and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about the mental health disorder—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms That Might Secretly Be Due to COVID.
Mental HealthPosted by
i95 ROCK

Psychedelic Drugs for Mental Health Treatment Closer to Reality in CT

Finding a 'cure' or just the right medications for mental health disorders has been a constant and challenging objective for both psychiatrists and therapists for many years. As I began to research credible material for this article, I found that most of the websites containing articles about using psychedelic compounds to treat specific mental disorders were released in 2020.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What are the physical symptoms of anxiety?

Anxiety can cause many physical symptoms, such as sweating hands, shaking legs, and a fast heart rate. However, there are several ways to relieve these symptoms. Moderate anxiety levels are part of the human survival instinct. When someone has exposure to a perceived threat, their body triggers a response to help them focus and spur them into action.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Lingering Myths About Bipolar Disorder

It’s hard to believe that some myths and stereotypes about bipolar disorder continue to circulate. We’re here to dispel them and set the record straight. Bipolar disorder is a complex neurocognitive condition characterized by shifts in mood. There are a handful of types of the disorder, and more features and...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the Symptoms of Schizoaffective Disorder?

Some people, including many medical experts, believe the symptoms of the disorder make it a subtype of schizophrenia. This is not quite so. Schizoaffective disorder has its own diagnostic criteria and list of specific symptoms, even though it’s categorized under schizophrenia spectrum. When you live with schizoaffective disorder, you may...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Neurodevelopmental disorders

This study states that There are generous contrasts in the predominance of neurodevelopmental messes (NDDs) across nations, with rates being by and large lower in Europe/United Kingdom (UK) than in the United States of America (USA) (Cleaton and Kirby, 2018). NDDs are a gathering of conditions which have their sources during the beginning phases of youngster improvement, despite the fact that they are regularly long lasting conditions. For the motivations behind this audit, NDDs will be characterized by Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (fifth ed.; DSM–5; American Psychiatric Association [APA], 2013) rules as being portrayed by formative shortages that weaken individual, social, scholastic or word related working. The most well-known NDDs incorporate consideration deficiency/hyperactivity issue (ADHD), explicit learning issues, impedances influencing discourse, language and correspondence, chemical imbalance range issue (ASD) and explicit and moderate learning challenges. NDDs regularly as often as possible co-happen with each other (Gargaro, Rinehart, Bradshaw, Tonge, and Sheppard, 2011; Kalyva, Kyriazi, Vargiami, and Zafeiriou, 2016; Robertson, 2006) making evaluation, analysis and choosing compelling mediations an intricate, protracted and exorbitant interaction. Moreover, the ongoing idea of these conditions addresses a huge wellbeing and cost trouble for families and society, being related with parental sick heath, time off work and loss of profit.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Promising Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Depression Treatment

Nearly 60% of Americans reported that their mental health was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouraging the growth of beneficial microorganisms and rebalancing the gut microbiome may be a promising step toward easing depression. Probiotics have effectively mitigated anxiety and depressive symptoms in a manner that is comparable to conventional...
HealthPsychiatric Times

Which Pharmacotherapies Are Most Effective for Schizoaffective Disorder?

There is debate whether schizoaffective disorder is a separate illness or is part of the continuum of schizophrenia and mood disorder spectrum. Schizoaffective disorder includes both psychotic and affective symptoms (Table 1), with separate bipolar and depressive subtypes.1-3 ICD-11 aims to improve the diagnostic accuracy and differential diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder.4 There is debate whether schizoaffective disorder is a separate illness or is part of the continuum of schizophrenia and mood disorder spectrum.5.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychosis and Mood Disorders

Psychosis is an experience that begins slowly over time, and generally does not have a sudden onset. Psychosis isn't a diagnosed mental illness, per se, but rather symptoms on a continuum that derails reality. Studies show that early intervention for psychosis offers a more favorable and meaningful recovery. Psychosis is...
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19 and Your Mental Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely greatly changed the way you live your life, bringing uncertainty, disrupted daily routines, economic pressures, and social isolation. You may worry about getting sick, how long the pandemic will last, and what the future will bring. Overinformation, rumors, and misinformation can leave you feeling out of control and unclear on what to do.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Contradiction Can Generate Mental Disorder

Evidence from fMRI/lesion studies suggests that anxiety/depression engender contradiction between perfectionist demands and reality perception. Such conflicts in the premises of the person's practical reasoning network generate somatosensory threat feelings. These feelings are conceptualized in terms of linguistic acts of catastrophizing, damning, and thinking that "I can't". A logic-based cognitive-behavioral...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Internet-Delivered CBT Treats Social Anxiety Disorder in Youth

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) is an efficacious and cost-effective intervention for children and adolescents with social anxiety disorder (SAD), according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Psychiatry. Martina Nordh, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues conducted...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Psychedelics Actually Cure Depression and PTSD?

Is there about to be a psychedelic drug boom in mental health treatment? In May researchers released data from a phase 3 trial that used MDMA (street name: ecstasy) along with talk therapy to treat people who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). And COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is exploring the use of psilocybin (the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms") in combination with talk therapy, to treat people who have severe depression.