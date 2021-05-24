Why We Love Apartment Building (And You Should, Too!)

I’m sure all of us have a building in mind that we’ve come to appreciate for its beauty, function, or simple existence. For me, I think of Los Angeles’ Eastern Columbia Building, an Art Deco icon that never fails to draw my eye and fill my phone’s photo album every time I’m in the area. Perhaps we favor a certain architectural style unique to a beloved area (Art Deco and Spanish Colonial are close to this SoCal girl’s heart). Something about the look and feel of the buildings can really define a neighborhood, and many of us can agree that things like placement and history are a big part of this as well. If buildings could talk, they’d probably say the same thing as well — oh wait, they can! At least, they can in Buildings Have Feelings Too!