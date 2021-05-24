Star Wars: Kanan Jarrus, Wrecker, & ‘A New Hope’ Stormtrooper Coming Soon From Diamond Select Toys.
If you are a fan of Jedi, Clones, and Stormtroopers you are going to want to get your wallet ready. This past week Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant Ltd. has announced their latest items now available for pre-order. Busts of Kanan Jarrus and Wrecker and a new Milestones Stromtrooper statue will be heading your way this December. The good thing is you don’t have to wait until then to secure yours. All of these items are available now for pre-order at Gentle Giant Ltd. and other Diamond Select Retailers. Here are the official details from Diamond Select Toys.www.thathashtagshow.com