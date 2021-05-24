newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Star Wars: Kanan Jarrus, Wrecker, & ‘A New Hope’ Stormtrooper Coming Soon From Diamond Select Toys.

By Greg Evans
thathashtagshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a fan of Jedi, Clones, and Stormtroopers you are going to want to get your wallet ready. This past week Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant Ltd. has announced their latest items now available for pre-order. Busts of Kanan Jarrus and Wrecker and a new Milestones Stromtrooper statue will be heading your way this December. The good thing is you don’t have to wait until then to secure yours. All of these items are available now for pre-order at Gentle Giant Ltd. and other Diamond Select Retailers. Here are the official details from Diamond Select Toys.

www.thathashtagshow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Hope#Star Wars Toys#Clone Wars#Star Wars Rebels#Diamond Select Retailers#The Bad Batch#Clone Force 99#Imperial Stormtrooper#Stormtroopers#Clones#Pre Order#Spectre Cell Member#Alternate Helmeted Head#Hashtag Show#Scale Mini Bust#Authenticity#Mini Busts#Loudest Member
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Dives into the Post-Republic Transition to Stormtroopers in “Replacements”

When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered last week, I had complaints that the fast-moving episode skimped questions about Crosshair’s state of mind under the influence of his clone brain chip. But the latest “Replacements” (directed by Nathaniel Villanueva and written by Matt Michnovetz) scratches dents into the issue and promises deeper explorations in the future. Plus, the episode proceeds to scan interesting territory that wasn’t previously explored, at least on Star Wars television: the post-Republic transition from clones to Stormtroopers. It also accentuates a personal transition for the Bad Batch: processing Crosshair’s absence and parenting their young clone charge Omega (Michelle Ang).
Shoppingjedinews.com

Pre-Order Hot Toys The Mandalorian Artillery Stormtrooper (TMS047) Sixth Scale Figure

Previewed earlier this month during their week-long Star Wars Day celebration, Sideshow Collectibles is now accepting pre-orders for the new Hot Toys Artillery Stormtrooper (TMS047) Sixth Scale Figure based on the character’s appearance in The Mandalorian Disney+ series. The figure is priced at $220 and is scheduled to begin shipping out to customers during the January 2022 – March 2022 time frame.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Funko unveils new Star Wars Pop! Vinyl figures from The Mandalorian season 2

StarWars.com has revealed a new line of Funko’s Pop! BobbleHeads from the second season of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which includes an unmasked Din Djarin with Grogu, two figures for Ahsoka, three variants of Grogu, Boba Fett, helmeted and unhelmeted versions of Bo Katan, and a Dark Trooper; take a look here…
Shoppingjedinews.com

Pre-Order Gentle Giant Star Wars Rebels Kanan Jarrus (84366) Mini Bust

Gentle Giant is now accepting pre-orders for their new Star Wars Rebels Kanan Jarrus (84366) Mini Bust. Limited to just 2,000 pieces and featuring interchangeable (helmeted and unhelmeted) heads, this mini bust will set you back $120 (limit two per account). A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Become one with the...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures

Star Wars collectors are in a frenzy lately as they are on the hunt for the newest Target exclusive, The Black Series figures. A couple of months back, Hasbro revealed new Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary figures that captured the hit animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars. Four figures are in the wave with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Arc Trooper Echo, and Clone Trooper Hawk. Sadly each of these figures was set as Target exclusives, which is probably the worst retailer for a collectible to go to. From "missing product" in the back, scalpers, and a terrible set of communication skills across the stores, Target is No Man's Land when hunting. Star Wars fans thought we would see online pre-orders for these figures on May the 4th, but none were seen. However, Target stores all over the states were getting random shipments this week of these Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures. The hunt is on for The Clone Wars fans will store selling out in minutes; lucky for us, we were able to find Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Echo after a helpful employee pulled them from the back.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars Artillery Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Figure

Star Wars collectors can continue to expand the ranks of their growing Imperial army as Hot Toys announces a new 1/6 scale figure. Coming out of the second season of The Mandalorian, the Artillery Stormtrooper is ready to create some destruction. Standing almost 12" tall, a loyalist to the Empire will be able to bring a stop to any Rebel scum with this specialized trooper featuring his new yellow armor design. Similar to the Stormtrooper Commander, this trooper has a shoulder pauldron but on the right shoulder this time and equipped with a mortar. The trooper will have 30 points of articulation, swappable hand parts military pack, and a weathered armor design. This is a new Stormtrooper for Star Wars lore, so this will be a must have collectible for both The Mandalorian and Imperial Builders. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian 1/6th Scale Artillery Stormtrooper from Hot Toys is priced at $260. He is set to rain down explosives in March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.
TV Seriesdorksideoftheforce.com

The best memes from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Fans of the animated Star Wars series were thrilled this week to celebrate May the Fourth with a brand-new show on Disney Plus titled The Bad Batch. The series follows the events of The Clone Wars and focuses on the titular group, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, which consists of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. The premiere episode which dropped on Star Wars Day revealed there’s another defective clone in their midst–a young girl by the name of Omega.
Shoppingjedinews.com

Pre-Order Gentle Giant A New Hope Stormtrooper (84134) Milestone Statue

Head on over to Gentle Giant’s website to place your pre-order for their new Stormtrooper (84134) Milestone Statue from Star Wars: A New Hope. The $250 statue (limited to 1,000 pieces) clocks in at around a foot tall and has interchangeable arms with sculpting work performed by Oluf Hartvigsen. A...
TV Showsbrickfanatics.com

Is a LEGO Star Wars Collectible Minifigures series coming next year?

Rumours and speculation are swirling around the internet that a LEGO Star Wars Collectible Minifigures series could be on the way in 2022. Just like the rumoured Marvel-themed Collectible Minifigures series reportedly coming this summer, the alleged Star Wars line-up would focus on Disney+ TV shows, including The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. But where does this dream fall on that fine line between rumour and speculation?
Comicslaughingplace.com

Comic Review – “Star Wars: Darth Vader” (2020) #12 Explores the Link Between the Sith Lord and Han Solo

The relationship between Darth Vader and Han Solo isn’t one that we think about a lot. They aren’t blood relatives (that we know of, but this is Star Wars we’re talking about, so who really knows), and Han isn’t a force user so he tends to run in different circles than the Dark Lord of the Sith. But, as writer Greg Pak’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 reminds us, these two vastly different characters have crossed paths on a number of occasions and have affected each other’s destinies in a variety of ways.
TV & VideosDecider

5 Reasons Star Wars Fans Should Watch ‘The Bad Batch’ on Disney+

There’s a new Star Wars show streaming on Disney+ and it’s secretly awesome. I say “secretly” because although everyone from friends’ toddlers to my Star Wars-hating sister knows who The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda is, I’m not sure folks know Star Wars: The Bad Batch even exists. The animated series premiered on Disney+ on May 4, aka Star Wars day, and has already proven to be chock full of brilliant action and heart-breaking drama. Not to mention, the show fills in some key gaps of the Star Wars saga. Both hardcore and casual Star Wars fans should be watching The Bad Batch on Disney+!
Shoppingjedinews.com

Pre-Order Sideshow Darth Vader (300795) Premium Format Figure

Previewed earlier this month during their Star Wars Day 2021 Fan Week, Sideshow Collectibles is now accepting pre-orders for their new Darth Vader (300795) Premium Format Figure. Standing over two feet tall in all his black armored glory, this resin Vader figure carries a price tag of $650 and is slated to begin shipping out to customers during the April 2022 – June 2022 time frame.