Lady Jade Using Men’s Psychology

I’ve always known men to take their hats off when they pray, except my friend Jeff. He must have never taken his off. He probably did to sleep, but I never saw him with his hat off ever. And then one day I was at his house and I saw a family portrait. Now Jeff looked like he had a good head of hair under his hat, but the portrait proved otherwise. Yes, he had thick hair below the rim of his hat, but from there up, he was completely bald. Shiny bald. He sheepishly admitted to me that his wife had made him take his hat off for the picture. But every other man that I have observed has taken their hat off to pray. Where does that come from?