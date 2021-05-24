newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

City reopens Lake Jacksonville after flooding

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville has reopened Lake Jacksonville. “Lake Jacksonville is now open to all activities at this time,” stated a post on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page. “Please watch for floating debris and keep watercraft away from boathouses and property that may cause a big wake.”

www.kwtx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Water Level#Boating#Open Water#Kltv#Debris#Watercraft#Jet Skis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Jacksonville Will Celebrate The Tomato At The 37th Annual Tomato Fest On June 12th

Jacksonville is know for their tomatoes and they celebrate it a big way each year. The tomato is big business in Jacksonville. It's so big they named the high schools' stadium after the tomato, the Tomato Bowl. Plus, while driving through Jacksonville, you'll no doubt see huge 600 pound concrete tomatoes in front of businesses showing their support for the city and the vegetable (which is really a fruit) that made this East Texas town famous. Jacksonville likes to lay claim to being the tomato capital of the world.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Express Employment

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11. Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
Cherokee County, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Cherokee County arrests

May 4-10: Lazaro Calvillo, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication – warrant, failure to appear – warrant; Justin Lewis Chancellor Dafft, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;. Kristina Jnae Davis, 31, Houston, possession of a controlled substance;. Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, intoxication assault with vehicle;. Krystopher Michael Free,...
Cherokee County, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Cherokee County commissioners approve property sales

The Cherokee County commissioners approved a variety of property sales at the May 11 meeting. Liz Vaughn of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg and Allen addressed commissioners regarding the tax resale resolution. “The resolution that you have for consideration is an annual resale resolution that we do,” Vaughn said. “This is all...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Lowe’s helps Elijah’s Retreat build new cabin

Palestine Lowe’s is helping Elijah’s Retreat build more opportunities for families facing autism. Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
Jacksonville, TXKLTV

Jacksonville ISD board votes to make face coverings optional

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (News Release) - The Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees voted Friday, May 14 to make face coverings optional while at school or on school property. This will be effective Monday, May 17 for all JISD staff and students. We thank the school community for so willingly cooperating with this mandate during this difficult school year.
Cherokee County, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Strong line of storms to pass through Cherokee County soon

The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. has issued a significant weather alert for Cherokee County, Smith County, northwestern Rusk County and soutwestern Gregg County until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.At 2:50 p.m. a strong line of thunderstorms that are capable of producing half-inch size hail and winds in excess of 40 m.p.h. Was found along a line stretching from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. The system was moving east at about 25 m.p.h.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Response to Bad Impressions, regarding old Travis Clinic

Mr. Shine’s letter is well taken. The Travis clinic is indeed a major eyesore for the community. And Mr. Shine is correct regarding the current use of the building. Drug-users have often been found in the building. If you go to this link: //www.cbs19.tv/article/news/local/abandoned-east-texas-inside-jacksonvilles-vacant-building/501-4cd14fa5-ccc8-429b-a9f5-fac72a4e2c07, you can get a taste of the clinic’s history. The clinic was built in the early 1970s and it never should have been. At the time it was way too large for Jacksonville. By the mid ‘80s it was abandoned and, if I am not mistaken, it was foreclosed upon. In the late 80s a church from southeast Texas was suckered into buying the clinic. The church could not handle the property and the building was soon vacated. In 2011, the current owner, my client, was suckered into buying it by a local politician who told my client it would be a good buy. As we all know my client was never able to accomplish anything with the building, and, to this day, he is perturbed by the advice that he received. In June of 2012, the owner listed the building with Cherokee Real Estate -- nine years ago. Several years ago, Stuart Byrd, the then Jacksonville superintendent, considered acquiring the property. After he found out it would cost a quarter of a million dollars to raze the building, that was the end of his interest. The entire structure is made of steel reinforced concrete and razing the building would require a dynamite implosion; and where would you take the debris? A few good things have happened around the clinic. Over half the surrounding acreage has been sold. Becky Hesterley, with Homeland Real Estate produced a buyer for 13.84 acres, where a new upscale apartment complex is being built. A gentleman, out of Tyler, has also acquired about 15 acres and he will have a project going one of these days. Over the years there have been prospects. My client has agreed to sell it for $150,000.00 and he has a willing buyer at $100,000.000. The buyer prospect has had the building tested for asbestos and the building tested positive. The cost to abate the asbestos? $600,000.00. In commercial properties contaminants may not be covered up, they must be removed. From time to time the land around the clinic does get mowed. It is important to keep in mind that, if the city were to condemn the building, it would have the responsibility of either maintaining it or razing, and that would take a big chunk out of the city’s budget. Someday something good will happen with the building, but who knows when that will be.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Bentley’s Lawn Care

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Bentley’s Lawn Care and Maintenance with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, May 4. Bentley’s Lawn Care supplies a variety of lawn care needs besides basic mowing. Services include fertilization, hedge trimming, debris removal, bed mulching and fall and spring leaf cleanup. Their coverage area includes Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Flint, New Summerfield and Henderson. The company boasts excellent customer service and communication.
Jacksonville, TXKLTV

WebXtra: Jacksonville nonprofit revs up annual fan drive

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas nonprofit is working to help cool people down this summer. Highway 69 Mission in Jacksonville, a faith-based community outreach, started their annual fan drive this week. It is a program which gives out free fans to those that may be in need during the summer months. This year’s goal is to give away more than 300 fans. Last year, they hit a total of 360.
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

What’s News: A calendar of local events

Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content. NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later...
Cherokee County, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

Work continues on TxDOT projects in Cherokee County

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of May 10, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure,or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. Motorists are encouraged to...
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville. 10124 St Hwy 135...

Jacksonville. 10124 St Hwy 135 N Troup 4 family sale in Mixon May 14th Fri. 8am - 5pm & Sat 8-1. Lots of items baby swing, car seat, kids toys, dishes, 2019 Jeep rails, Chevy running rails, fertilizer pull behind spreader, tools, furniture and more.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Cherokee County, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for county

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 3:01PM CDT until May 11 at 4 PM CDT by NWS Shreveport LA. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee and surrounding counties in northeastern Texas. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...