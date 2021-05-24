City reopens Lake Jacksonville after flooding

Mr. Shine’s letter is well taken. The Travis clinic is indeed a major eyesore for the community. And Mr. Shine is correct regarding the current use of the building. Drug-users have often been found in the building. If you go to this link: //www.cbs19.tv/article/news/local/abandoned-east-texas-inside-jacksonvilles-vacant-building/501-4cd14fa5-ccc8-429b-a9f5-fac72a4e2c07, you can get a taste of the clinic’s history. The clinic was built in the early 1970s and it never should have been. At the time it was way too large for Jacksonville. By the mid ‘80s it was abandoned and, if I am not mistaken, it was foreclosed upon. In the late 80s a church from southeast Texas was suckered into buying the clinic. The church could not handle the property and the building was soon vacated. In 2011, the current owner, my client, was suckered into buying it by a local politician who told my client it would be a good buy. As we all know my client was never able to accomplish anything with the building, and, to this day, he is perturbed by the advice that he received. In June of 2012, the owner listed the building with Cherokee Real Estate -- nine years ago. Several years ago, Stuart Byrd, the then Jacksonville superintendent, considered acquiring the property. After he found out it would cost a quarter of a million dollars to raze the building, that was the end of his interest. The entire structure is made of steel reinforced concrete and razing the building would require a dynamite implosion; and where would you take the debris? A few good things have happened around the clinic. Over half the surrounding acreage has been sold. Becky Hesterley, with Homeland Real Estate produced a buyer for 13.84 acres, where a new upscale apartment complex is being built. A gentleman, out of Tyler, has also acquired about 15 acres and he will have a project going one of these days. Over the years there have been prospects. My client has agreed to sell it for $150,000.00 and he has a willing buyer at $100,000.000. The buyer prospect has had the building tested for asbestos and the building tested positive. The cost to abate the asbestos? $600,000.00. In commercial properties contaminants may not be covered up, they must be removed. From time to time the land around the clinic does get mowed. It is important to keep in mind that, if the city were to condemn the building, it would have the responsibility of either maintaining it or razing, and that would take a big chunk out of the city’s budget. Someday something good will happen with the building, but who knows when that will be.