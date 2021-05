Ahead of the release of upcoming sixth album Scaled And Icy this Friday, twenty one pilots have shared new single Saturday… on a Tuesday. The new track follows Shy Away and Choker, and sees frontman Tyler Joseph sport a pink hairstyle as the pair ​‘paint the town’ and don their finest ​‘dancing shoes’. In fact, it’s an uplifting sound that he addressed in our comeback interview with the band recently, explaining that it would have been ​“too predictable to hold a mirror up to our circumstances and create a record exactly as it appeared in front of us”.