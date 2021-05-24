newsbreak-logo
Kim Jae Hwan surprises fans with MV teaser for new single 'Burned All Black'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 3 days ago

Kim Jae Hwan has a surprise new single coming for fans!. On May 24 KST, a music video teaser for his new song "Burned All Black" was released. The short clip plays out like a romantic drama, showing a man missing the woman he loves as Kim Jae Hwan's powerful voice is heard singing a portion of the upcoming ballad. "Burned All Black" was written by Park Geun Tae and Choi Gap Won, who have previously worked on singles like Suzy and Baekhyun's "Dreams" and IU's "Marshmallow."

