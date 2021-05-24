Kim Jae Hwan surprises fans with MV teaser for new single 'Burned All Black'

Woo!ah! is only days away from their latest comeback!. On May 24 KST, the NV Entertainment rookie girl group unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming single "Purple," the title track off of their 3rd single album 'Wish.' In the vibrant teaser, the members are seen in their concept looks, posing for the camera in sets that allude to both 'purple' and 'wish' themes. The clip ends with the members singing the group's name, as well as the music video's release date.