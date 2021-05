This post was co-authored by Dr. Jessica Hoffmann, Associate Research Scientist and Director of Adolescent Initiatives at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. During a crisis – whether personal, organizational, or societal – usual ways of thinking and action may no longer be helpful or serve people’s goals. They might even lead one astray. New ways of thinking are called for, and when novel thinking is needed, there is an opportunity for creativity. People can realize this opportunity and act on it if they have creative confidence, willingness to take risks, and social supports.