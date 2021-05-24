newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood Gazette

Judge Jim Fun to retire from Washington County Circuit Court

By Max Egener
Posted by 
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mewr0_0a9MQGmJ00 Gov. Kate Brown will appoint a replacement for judge who has served on the court for 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUC5P_0a9MQGmJ00 After 15 years on the bench, Washington County Circuit Judge Jim L. Fun is retiring.

Thanking Fun for his service, Gov. Kate Brown announced May 7 that she will be accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy.

Fun's planned retirement will take effect Sept. 30.

He currently presides over criminal and family law cases as well as serving as a juvenile court judge.

Fun was first elected to the court for a six-year term following a contested election in 2006. He then ran unopposed in 2012 and 2018.

Prior to becoming a judge, Fun was a deputy district attorney at the Washington County District Attorney's Office starting in 1990.

As a juvenile court judge, he served on the statewide Juvenile Court Improvement Project to improve consistent practices and policies in juvenile court proceedings, Fun said.

As the organizer of Washington County's Juvenile Bench and Bar Committee, he worked to promote extended family foster care placements and improve teenage participation in court hearings, he said.

Fun also supervised Washington County's Mental Health Court, a specialized treatment court that coordinates with mental health experts to support a treatment-focused court outcome, for over 10 years as a criminal court judge.

Additionally, he served as the chair of the board of directors for Washington County's affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for six years.

Fun was appointed to the Oregon State Bar's Professionalism Commission in 2015 and served on the planning committee of the Oregon State Bar's Trial Advocacy College, he said.

He also presented continuing legal education on "juvenile law, trial advocacy and promoting professionalism to encourage lawful practices, ensure informed decisions by parties, and to facilitate access and participation in the court process," Fun said.

There currently are 15 judges serving on the Washington County Circuit Court, including two pro-tem judges appointed by the Oregon Judicial Department.

Brown has appointed six judges to the Washington County Circuit Court since 2016. Most recently, she appointed Judge Brandon M. Thompson, after Judge Danielle J. Hunsaker resigned and became a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
4
Followers
48
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Court#District Court#State Court#Trial Court#The Oregon State Bar#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#Judge#Court Hearings#Juvenile Law#Gov Kate Brown#Family Law#Criminal#Planned Retirement#Election#Legal Education#Lawful Practices#Hunsaker
Related
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Our Opinion: A milestone in Washington County

Washington County, where Oregon's first COVID-19 case was detected, is among the first to clear a vaccine threshold.Let's start with "congratulations." It's been nearly 15 months since Oregon's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Washington County man at a Hillsboro-area hospital. Since then, life as we know it has been turned on its head. Early on, we had "two weeks to slow the spread." Later, in the fall, we had the "two-week freeze," which turned into four weeks, which turned into the by-now-familiar risk levels and county-by-county metrics. For roughly one calendar year, most kids stayed home from...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Gig workers sue Oregon Employment Department

Lawsuit seeks to compel agency to continue federal benefits or be more specific about denials.Four workers have gone to federal court to compel the Oregon Employment Department to continue to pay federal benefits to self-employed and gig workers — or offer more specific reasons for agency denials based on more detailed proof of employment. The four workers, represented by the Northwest Workers Justice Project, filed the lawsuit Wednesday, May 19, in U.S. District Court in Portland. "The parties made a good faith effort through telephone conferences to resolve the dispute and have been unable to do so," according to the...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon AG: Petitioners could eliminate 90-day signature clock

Federal judge to consider constitutionality of deadlines, whether city recorders can grant extensions.A federal judge is considering the constitutionality of Oregon's signature-collection deadlines and whether a city recorder can grant extensions after determining that unusual circumstances like COVID-19 restrictions or wildfires place an undue burden on recall petitioners facing the usual 90-day clock. Petitioners who successfully recalled former Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay from office in November are challenging the 90-day clock by saying that the Oregon Constitution does not authorize the statutory imposition of a signature-gathering deadline. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's assistants wrote in a reply brief to...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
EducationPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Posted by
Sherwood Gazette

Request to delay paid family leave draws criticism

Agency seeks to put off deadlines until 2023, but lawmaker says 'they failed in their duty.'Lawmakers are considering a request from the Employment Department to delay the start of contributions and benefits under Oregon's paid family leave program. House Bill 3398 would reset the start of contributions by employers and employees to a new fund by one year — from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023 — and the start of benefit payments from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2023. But the bill drew resistance from some lawmakers during a House Rules Committee hearing on May 20. The committee...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Gov. Brown signs extension of grace for past-due rent

Senate Bill 282 allows time for renters to obtain state and federal aid, including a new $204 million fund.Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent. Her announcement, issued Wednesday, May 19, also mentioned the availability of $204 million in a state fund for rental assistance. Her statement: "Everyone deserves a warm, safe, dry place to call home –– and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been particularly critical that Oregonians be able to stay in their homes. I'd like...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Newberg-area residents asked to look out for missing Ralph Brown

The former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro school administrator has been missing since Sunday.Former Cornelius mayor and Hillsboro School District teacher and administrator Ralph Brown remains missing after reportedly leaving his home in Cornelius on Sunday evening, May 16. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday afternoon, May 19, that a community member in the Newberg area reported seeing Brown on Monday, May 17. Brown was reportedly sighted in his blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Deputies are asking anyone who lives near Rogers Landing County Park in Yamhill County or along the Willamette River to "check around" for Brown and...
PoliticsPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

House sends final version to Gov. Brown for her signature as moratorium was set to expire in late June.Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday, May 19, to an amended House Bill 2009 by a 36-20 vote. The Senate approved it on May 17. The bill clarifies that a borrower must give notice to the lender of an inability to pay the...
Washington StatePosted by
Regal Courier

As vaccine demand drops, Washington County providers shift gears

Vaccine providers have a plan to close gaps in vaccination rates among racial and ethnic groups, officials say.Washington County Public Health and local healthcare providers plan to increase vaccine clinics and events targeted at specific groups and communities to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates. The move comes as officials plan to close the region's mass vaccination sites in June and most Oregon counties, including Washington County, experience declining vaccine demand. "We're shifting to a more local approach," said Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for Washington County Public Health. "The community clinics are not filling as fast...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Washington StatePosted by
Gresham Outlook

Washington County beats Multnomah County in 'Lower Risk' application

Multnomah County officials said they could not submit their plan in time for closing the vaccination gap.Multnomah and Washington counties split over applying to be moved quickly into the "Lower Risk" pandemic restriction categories authorized by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Both counties are close to meeting the standard Brown announced on Wednesday, May 12, that 65% of residents 16 and older must have received their first COVID-19 vaccination. Washington County applied to move out of the more restrictive "High Risk" category by also submitting a plan to the Oregon Health Authority to close the vaccination gap between ethnic groups. If...
Washington StateKATU.com

Hood River, Washington counties among those applying to reopen next week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Counties across Oregon are reaching the threshold of vaccinating 65% of the population. The Oregon Health Authority says from there, counties can submit plans around improving vaccine equity as a next step to enter the lower risk tier for reopening. Places like Washington County and Hood River said they were ready to go, and submitted a plan on Friday. Multnomah County tells KATU News they intend to share a plan with the state by next Friday.
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: May 13, 2021

The News-Times publishes its last batch of reader letters before the Tuesday, May 18, election.Lopez, Watson, Spross, Thomas best for Hillsboro schools As a mother, kindergarten teacher and community member, it is important to me and my fellow educators of the Hillsboro Education Association (HEA) to elect candidates that share our vision to make our schools better for everyone. During the 2019-2020 school year, my non-binary child had the opportunity to serve as student representative to the school board. Danny was supported by all school board members. Our family was grateful the school board voted to follow state law...
Washington County, ORBanks Post

Everyone ages 12 and up can get a vaccine starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, May 13 everyone in Oregon ages 12 and up is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. “The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, after a thorough review of the evidence from the clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-15 years of age, concludes the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and supports its use,” a statement from the group, made up of medical professionals in four states, read.
Portland, ORPosted by
Sherwood Gazette

Legislature OKs bill extending grace period for past-due rent

House vote sends plan to Gov. Brown allowing time for state and federal aid to reach tenants and landlords.Gov. Kate Brown's signature awaits a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent. The Oregon House sent Senate Bill 282 to the governor on a 39-17 vote on Tuesday, May 11. Tosha Morgan-Platt — who lives in Portland with three children, one of them with disabilities — was among the tenants who submitted testimony in favor of the bill. She lost her job during the economic downturn...
Washington County, ORBanks Post

CDC panel recommends Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 - 15

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP, voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency use in people ages 12 - 15 years of age in the U.S., just after 12 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The move means that the previous age range for the vaccine — 16...