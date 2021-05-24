Vehicle Thief Arrested in Petaluma
A 32-year-old Petaluma man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. This past Friday evening, Petaluma Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 200 block of North McDowell. When the reported license plate was given to officers, one of them recognized it as a stolen vehicle that had been reported by the Rohnert Park Police Department earlier in the day. The officer located the stolen white Geo Prism in the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard and found it was occupied by Rolando Lucas-Neri. Officers contacted Lucas-Neri and determined that he was responsible for the theft of the Geo and arrested him.www.ksro.com