Vehicle Thief Arrested in Petaluma

A homeless man in Petaluma has been arrested for setting a fire that burnt another homeless person. Police received a call on Monday evening about a woman who was possibly set on fire near Lynch Creek, under the North McDowell Boulevard bridge. Officers arrived and found the woman had minor burns on her feet. They determined that the woman and the suspect, 43-year-old Jesus Orosco, were camping under the bridge and that Orosco had become upset with the victim. Orosco then allegedly made and threw a Molotov cocktail at the woman’s mattress which she was lying on. Orosco was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats after threatening to kill a police officer. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.