The House and Senate couldn't agree on regulation for paid fantasy sports in this week's special session on gambling.Two regulation bills died in both chambers a day after the country's largest fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, came out against the proposals, per The Bradenton Herald.Why it matters: 3 million Floridians play fantasy sports through those companies. And the lack of regulation means the state loses out on millions in regulatory fees.Also dead: Bingo regulation bills. Now proponents of guardrails on both bingo and fantasy sports will need to wait for their chance in next year's session.What's next: A gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe that would legalize sports betting in Florida and bring in billions in revenue is expected to be approved by the House Wednesday.