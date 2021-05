May marks the start of the blooming season for Elderflower. The plant is known for its white flowers which sprawl out of the stem and will begin to flourish from May lasting through to August, when it then begins to develop purple elderberries.The fresh, floral, and slightly tropical taste makes the flower a great base for many recipes. The taste is often compared to a more floral version of pear or lychee.Most commonly, elderflower is found in cordial drinks, but the versatile ingredient has far more to offer, here are our best foraging tips.How to spot elderflowerElderflower’s most recognisable element...