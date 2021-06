The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. The southwest monsoon has reached into parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday, June. It is likely to further advance into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of south Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.