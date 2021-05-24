newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Funds Still Available to Support Dairies Seeking to Modernize, Diversify

wjjm.com
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Funding to assist the state’s dairy businesses is still up for grabs. After the first round of funding announced in December 2020, some funds are still available for dairy businesses in Tennessee. As part of a recent grant from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the University of Tennessee Department of Animal Science and the Center for Profitable Agriculture have teamed with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to support eligible Tennessee dairies as they seek to modernize and diversify their operations. Approximately $62,000 of the original $227,000 is still available for subawards to individual Tennessee dairy businesses, and the application period for the second round of grants is now open.

www.wjjm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Business Development#Business Innovation#Utia#Tda#Value#Dairy#Dairy Businesses#Dairy Product Development#Dairy Processors#Grazing Transition#Packaging#Specialization#Subawards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Six Student Start-Ups Awarded Funds

Six UT student start-up businesses were awarded cash prizes in the spring 2021 Graves Business Plan Competition. The Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business hosted the business plan and pitch contest, with final-round pitches taking place over Zoom. The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony last month.
Knoxville, TNknoxvilledailysun.com

TVA launches School Uplift, investing $7.3 million in 160 schools

KNOXVILLE ­– Tight budgets and aging buildings have left many schools facing the difficult choice to fund learning programs or facility upgrades. A new program by the Tennessee Valley Authority will help 160 public schools in seven states solve that problem. TVA is investing $7.3 million in a new School...
Scott County, TNIndependent Herald

Covid hospitalizations are low, and still declining

Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus continue to decline. According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 686 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the Volunteer State as of Friday. And, according to the Knox County Regional Health Dept., the number of people hospitalized with covid in the 19-county East Tennessee region had slipped to just 68 as of Monday.
wgnsradio.com

MTSU fermentation science major receives inaugural scholarship from brewer Terrapin

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University rising junior fermentation science major Calvin Hood of Greeneville, Tennessee, is the inaugural recipient of the Tenth and Blake Brewing Education Scholarship, awarded by Athens, Georgia-based Terrapin Beer Co. The announcement was made Wednesday, May 12, by Terrapin President Dustin Watts; Paul Verdu,...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
Knoxville Journal

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Knoxville as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville: 1. 300 Prosperity Dr #103 865-246-0143; 2. 9203 Kingston Pike 423-822-5942; 3. 1616 Choto Markets Way (865) 766-4424; 4. 2021 N Broadway (865) 525-4189; 5. 8622 Asheville Hwy (865) 933-3441; 6. 5908 Washington Pike #102 (865) 525-4967; 7. 4325 Asheville Hwy East (865) 524-3326; 8. 315 Gill Ave 865-246-3012; 9. 7466 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-769-8326; 10. 2217 N Broadway (865) 525-4629; 11. 9501 S Northshore Dr (865) 693-6932; 12. 9161 Middlebrook Pike (865) 690-3386; 13. 4409 Chapman Hwy (865) 573-9906; 14. 6702 Clinton Hwy (865) 947-6892; 15. 4414 Asheville Hwy (865) 521-2926; 16. 9225 Kingston Pike (865) 985-7970; 17. 189 Brooklawn St (865) 671-7920; 18. 5201 N Broadway St (865) 686-1020; 19. 4918 Kingston Pike (865) 588-8013; 20. 2419 Washington Pike 865-524-3453; 21. 3909 W Martin Mill Pike (865) 577-5533; 22. 8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100 865-769-5180; 23. 9352 Park West Blvd 865-374-6159; 24. 11656 Parkside Dr (865) 675-3073; 25. 2010 Town Center Blvd (865) 470-0725; 26. 2429 University Commons Way (865) 522-6462; 27. 2920 Knoxville Center Dr 865-637-2582; 28. 8435 Walbrook Dr 865-694-2168; 29. 1924 Alcoa Hwy 865-305-6225; 30. 4127 E Emory Rd 865-922-5234; 31. 2559 Willow Point Way 865-560-0135; 32. 7810 Oak Ridge Hwy 865-690-5357; 33. 4935 Millertown Pike 865-867-3031; 34. 8950 Kingston Pike 865-694-1186; 35. 2400 N Broadway 865-544-0123; 36. 4001 Chapman Hwy 865-573-0081; 37. 9536 S Northshore Dr 865-694-0827; 38. 121 N Northshore Dr 865-588-6755; 39. 5006 N Broadway St 865-688-1812; 40. 6920 Maynardville Pike 865-922-6437; 41. 9200 Middlebrook Pike 865-531-0033; 42. 4423 Asheville Hwy 865-546-3987; 43. 6777 Clinton Hwy 865-938-6760; 44. 7550 Norris Fwy 865-922-6031; 45. 7420 Chapman Hwy 865-577-2596; 46. 8445 Walbrook Dr 865-690-8986; 47. 3051 Kinzel Way 865-544-7710; 48. 10900 Parkside Dr 865-777-5171; 49. 3120 McKamey Rd 865-340-4509;
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
CollegesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Tennessee Owes Its State HBCU More Than Half A Billion Dollars

After withholding funding for decades, the state of Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU), a public HBCU more than $500 million. A bipartisan legislative committee determined the state has failed to fund TSU in matched land grants since the 1950s. According to NPR, the committee believes the state has withheld between $150 million and $544 million from the HBCU.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Obed River and Frozen Head State Park to launch “Lunch and Learn” programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Obed Wild & Scenic River and Frozen Head State Park are partnering to offer a series of Lunch and Learn programs, officials announced Monday. The programs will include in-person, ranger-led events where visitors learn about local animal life, plants and history at the two outdoor areas. The programs are open to all participants, but children must be accompanied by an adult, according to the announcement.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Gas prices rise 18 cents in response to pipeline shutdown

TENNESSEE, USA — Gas prices across Tennessee jumped nearly 18 cents in the last week as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown led to a spike in demand for gasoline as well as shortages across the Southeast, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular in Tennessee is now...
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Knoxville, TNTennessee Tribune

Wall Appointed A University Distinguished Professor at UTHSC

Memphis, Tenn. (May 13, 2021) – Jonathan Wall, PhD, a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Graduate School of Medicine (GSM) in Knoxville, has been appointed as a University Distinguished Professor. The title is reserved for those who have contributed in a superlative way to UTHSC and...