Jones Sets Oregon Official

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with a meet-record 185 points, outdistancing the field by nearly 60. The UO women won two titles Sunday—five for the weekend—and racked up 151 points overall as the meet runner-up. "That's a big number at a conference meet and what it shows is that we're a complete team," head coach Robert Johnson said. "We do a good job of scoring in a multitude of events. I'm super proud to see their work pay off and also excited to see them be able to continue the conference legacy of this program."