Oregon State

Jones Sets Oregon Official

By By Jonathan Charles
scoopduck.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon's defense will have a new boss this year: Tim DeRuyter, formerly with California. But DeRuyter has indicated that while there are some changes in terminology, the scheme won't look at that different to the average fan. Whatever the system, DeRuyter will need skilled athletes to operate it. Enter 2022...

scoopduck.com
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with a meet-record 185 points, outdistancing the field by nearly 60. The UO women won two titles Sunday—five for the weekend—and racked up 151 points overall as the meet runner-up. "That's a big number at a conference meet and what it shows is that we're a complete team," head coach Robert Johnson said. "We do a good job of scoring in a multitude of events. I'm super proud to see their work pay off and also excited to see them be able to continue the conference legacy of this program."
Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: Honorable Mentions

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...