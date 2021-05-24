newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Without Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz Could Face a Historic Upset

By Tim Crean
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Opening weekend of the 2021 NBA Playoffs produced several upsets. The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks both upset their No. 4 seed opponents, and the No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers took out the No. 3 Denver Nuggets. The biggest upset came from the last game of the...

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Shawn Kemp
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Utah Jazz Could Face#Portland Trail Blazers#The Utah Jazz#The Salt Lake Tribune#The Utah Jazz Lost#The Grizzlies A Game 1#Sportscenter#The Golden State Warriors#The Nba Playoffs#Basketball Reference#San Antonio Spurs#Chicago Bulls#Seattle Supersonics#New York Knicks#Nba History#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Crowded All-NBA field will impact several contract situations

When Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer shared his early All-NBA picks this week, he rightly pointed out that limiting the field to 15 players will leave a number of worthy candidates on the outside looking in. O’Connor had to exclude worthy contenders such as Devin Booker, Zion Williamson, Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young, Jrue Holiday and Kyrie Irving from his three All-NBA teams.
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAInsideHoops

If Donovan Mitchell makes All-NBA Team, Jazz contract goes way up

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are having a fantastic season. The team has their eye on the Finals, and it’s a realistic vision. In terms of what Mitchell’s personal success may mean to each side’s wallets, here’s the Salt Lake Tribune:. This week, the collective decisions of 100 NBA media...
NBAInsideHoops

Mike Conley returns for Jazz in win over Thunder

The Jazz are without Donovan Mitchell, but still one of the NBA’s best teams, and made short work of the Thunder tonight. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:. Not really all the way back yet, y’know, but back enough. The Utah Jazz and their fans will happily take what they can...
NBANBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell out until start of playoffs for Jazz

Utah is still fighting for the top seed in the West (and the NBA) with Phoenix. While Utah wants that crown, what matters more is being fully healthy come the start of the playoffs. Which is why Donovan Mitchell — still recovering from a sprained ankle — will sit out the remainder of the regular season, the Jazz announced Tuesday.
NBAtheScore

Mitchell out for rest of regular season, will be re-evaluated before playoffs

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss the team's final three games of the regular season after having his sprained ankle re-evaluated Tuesday, the team announced. He'll be re-evaluated again before the playoffs start. Mitchell, 24, hasn't played since injuring his ankle on April 16 in a win over the...
NBANBC Sports

Mitchell, Conley out for possible Dubs-Jazz playoff preview

Of the four games remaining on the Warriors' regular-season schedule, certain contests can reasonably be expected to be more difficult than others. While it would be extremely unwise for Golden State to overlook its final two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the back-to-back against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns projects to be a more daunting task.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out for remainder of regular season

Mitchell (ankle) is out for the remainder of the regular season, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Mitchell's ankle sprain continues to give him issues. He'll be re-evaluated before the playoffs, but there's certainly no guarantee that he'll be ready for Game 1 of the First Round. More information should arrive after Utah's final regular-season contest.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/10

There are six games on tonight’s NBA DFS slate for DraftKings and FanDuel, and most have playoff implications. As a result, and with injuries in several spots, gamers can expect heavy usage from studs and possibly some different rotations than have been seen throughout the year. At this point in the season, injury and lineups news will be extremely important to monitor, so make sure you’re staying on top of it to make the most optimal NBA DFS picks. I plan to update this article with notes at the top until about 5 p.m. EST each day. After that, be sure to check out the Deeper Dive show with Loughy and me from 5 to 6 p.m. EST every weekday and Live Before Lock in the hour leading up until lock each day on the Awesemo YouTube channel.
NBAksl.com

Donovan Mitchell won't be on the bench for Utah's road trip this weekend. Here's why

SALT LAKE CITY — In this case, no news is good news for Utah Jazz fans. Donovan Mitchell won't play in Utah's regular-season home finale Wednesday against Portland, and he won't be on the bench for the Jazz's upcoming road trip this weekend before the playoffs. But his progress in a return-to-play from an ankle injury suffered nearly a month ago shows promise.
NBAwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#1525Utah Jazz#1526Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz hope to keep their five-game win streak alive when heading to the Chase Center on Monday for a run-in with the baby-faced assassin, Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors. Curry and company got the best of Utah when the two teams last met up back in March. So he’ll be looking for a little déjà vu following the Warriors’ clean sweep of a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Jazz give update on Donovan Mitchell’s ankle injury leading up to playoffs

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s playoff return remains uncertain as the team recently announced he will continue getting treatment for his injury. Following their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, the Utah Jazz will have to deal with another blow: the continued absence of star Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz announced that Mitchell will not travel with the team in Utah’s upcoming road trip and will remain in Salt Lake City for rehab.
NBAbangthebook.com

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Free Pick – 05/10/21

The last week of the NBA regular season begins on Monday. Teams are still looking to avoid the play-in tournament and also improve their playoff seeding wherever possible. Other teams are just playing out the string on the season. Determining motivations in the Association is a tough thing to do, especially with players sitting out left and right.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Mike Conley returning on Friday?

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley remain OUT Friday vs. the Nuggets. Juwan Morgan is also OUT (right heel soreness). But Udoka Azubuike is PROBABLE after missing most of the season with a right ankle sprain. 1 week ago – via Twitter andyblarsen. Andy Larsen: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell...
NBACBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Jazz star to miss rest of regular season with sprained right ankle

Donovan Mitchell will miss the final three games of the regular season for the Utah Jazz as he continues to receive treatment for the sprained ankle that has kept him out since April 16, the team announced on Tuesday. Fortunately for Utah, they'll have a bit of a break between the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs. Their final game will be on Sunday, but thanks to the play-in round, their postseason will not begin until Saturday, May 22 at the earliest.
NBAksl.com

Jazz finding life without Mitchell, Conley difficult — but confident they'll be better for it as playoffs approach

SALT LAKE CITY — Let's make one thing clear: Jordan Clarkson is having an incredible season. The Utah Jazz's breakout bench player is averaging 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 42% shooting off the bench for the currently top-seeded Jazz, including five-straight games of 21 points or more as he topped 29 in Utah's 105-98 loss Wednesday night to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s disturbing status ahead of playoffs

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will be out for the team’s last three games of the regular season as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. The Jazz re-evaluated Mitchell’s ankle sprain that he suffered last April, and while they confirmed he is recovering well, it will still rule him out for their final stretch of games. It remains to be seen if the recovery will extend to the playoffs, but that is very much a possibility.