Puma and Nickelodeon have teamed up to bring a collaborative collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of its flagship shows of the 90s, Rugrats. The collection consists of 7 pieces, with 3 pairs of Puma sneakers that pay homage to the iconic cartoon with bright and vibrant colors of the ’90s. The Puma Future Rider and Puma Suede will be in kids sizing only, with both models feature the Rugrats logo on the right tongue and the Nickelodeon paint splatter combined with the Puma Cat logo on the left. Reptar’s eyes can be seen on the heels of the Puma Suede, with Tommy and Chuckie featured on the insoles.