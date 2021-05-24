newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ozark, AR

New Alliance Seeks to Create Opportunities

arkansastechnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new partnership in the Arkansas River Valley is connecting students with careers and employers with a skilled workforce. The Education and Industry Alliance held its first meeting at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus in March 2021. Representatives from ABB, Butterball, Ozark Public Schools, Bank OZK, Guy Fenter Educational Co-op, ATU-Ozark Campus, Arkansas Tech Career Center (ATCC), Arkansas Valley Electric, Black Hills Energy and the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce are involved in the collaboration.

www.arkansastechnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Ozark, AR
City
Paris, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Community Development#Partnerships#Regional Development#Workforce Development#Growth Opportunities#Bank Ozk#Atu Ozark Campus#Arkansas Valley Electric#Black Hills Energy#The Atcc#Abb Ozark#Atcc Tyson Foods#Economic Development#Collaboration#Community Relationships#Advancement#Essential Skills#Arkansas Industry#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Russellville, ARarkansastechnews.com

Shoop Receives Staff Professional Excellence Award

Brenda Shoop was presented with the 2020-21 Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus Staff Professional Excellence Award during spring commencement on Thursday, May 6. Shoop is retiring May 31 following 34 years of service to Arkansas Tech. She has worked in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration, the Department of Mathematics, the Department of Agriculture, the executive vice president’s office and the Office of the Registrar on the Russellville campus as well as in the Office of Student Services and the Office of Academic Affairs on the Ozark campus.
Ozark, ARParis Express

Extension office offering ServSafe Food Manager course

A ServSafe Food Manager course will be offered at the Franklin County Extension Office, 300B Airport Road, Ozark, on June 2 at 9 a.m. The Arkansas Department of Health requires all food service facilities to have at least one supervisory employee who has certified food manager training. The course costs...