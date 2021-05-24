New Alliance Seeks to Create Opportunities
A new partnership in the Arkansas River Valley is connecting students with careers and employers with a skilled workforce. The Education and Industry Alliance held its first meeting at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus in March 2021. Representatives from ABB, Butterball, Ozark Public Schools, Bank OZK, Guy Fenter Educational Co-op, ATU-Ozark Campus, Arkansas Tech Career Center (ATCC), Arkansas Valley Electric, Black Hills Energy and the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce are involved in the collaboration.www.arkansastechnews.com