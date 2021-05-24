Scripture Of The Day- May 24th

How do you respond when a counselee says their needs aren’t being met? Marriages, employees, friends, missionaries—the counseling room is awash in the wake of unsatisfied relationships strewn with the litter of empty love cups, tanks, and banks. As counselors survey the proverbial dump of unhappy communities, we have to ask, “Did God really design a system in which all our relational satisfaction rests on the efforts of another sinner?” Many would say no. But functionally, we bellow like angry children, clamoring for needs to be met. “If you cannot supply my needs, I will go elsewhere.” Says the husband as he leaves his wife, who isn’t meeting his sexual needs. Says the missionary who exits the field because her team isn’t meeting her emotional needs. Says the wife who berates her husband because she wants more love. What answer can we give these sinning sufferers to help them live out their sainthood? How does the Bible address needs?[1]