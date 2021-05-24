newsbreak-logo
MacNeil victorious at WGI, triumphs for Burrowes and Chen

By Jeffrey Grossbard
Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American driver, after edging away from rivals in the opening laps, managed the pace and tyres equally well in the latter part of the race. It was an action-filled thirty minutes on the track, in particular the chase for the top spots in Trofeo Pirelli Am1 and Am2. In the first class, a fierce battle raged between protagonists McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) and Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) who treated the “Glen” to a dog-fight around every corner of the track. With just a minute to go, McCarthy sprang the decisive attack on Burrowes at the Esses, but went off track in the process allowing his rival to open up a safe margin to control the pace in the final stages and defend his second overall position and first in the class. In the general standings, McCarthy leads with 94 points followed by Burrowes on 86 and Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) on 52.

www.motorsport.com
