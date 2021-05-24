newsbreak-logo
Honor to finally use Google services on future smartphones

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei’s dilemma in the United States is still not over. We doubt it’s going to improve though anytime soon. While the Chinese tech giant is waiting for some miracle, it decided to let go of the Honor line. The Honor brand is still in the market but it’s no longer part of Huawei. It even want to challenge Huawei especially since it still can operate in the US. The Honor V40 phone was the first to be introduced as a standalone company.

Leica is looking for a new smartphone partner, eyeing Xiaomi and Honor

According to inside sources, the Huawei-Leica partnership is coming to an end, with the P50 series being the last handsets from the company carrying the Leica branding. The information comes from a series of tweets posted by a fairly renowned tipster focusing on Huawei intel. He also suggests that Leica...
Google’s Radical New Pixel Smartphone Suddenly Revealed

Google’s Pixel lineup amounts to five generations of What If... But now things look set to change, radically. Following revelations that the new Pixels will debut Google’s own GS101 ‘Whitechapel’ chipset, a stunning new exclusive from prominent leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed the exteriors of the new phones are just as exciting. Furthermore, his information looks rock solid.
Google | New terms of use | June 1 | How much space you have left | Storage | 15 GB | Applications | Apps | Smartphone | Cell phones | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | DATA

MORE INFORMATION: Google will change its terms of use: this will happen with your Gmail and Drive on June 1. So if you don’t use email very often from Gmail or Google Drive files, these will be permanently deleted after having announced to you three months before this will proceed.
Google hints UWB is coming to future Pixel phones

Google has hinted that it’s adding ultra wideband technology to future Pixel phones. The UWB functionality should let you use your Pixel as a digital car key. You can also expect widened Fast Pair support for Beats headphones as well as BMW and Ford cars. Your next Pixel phone may...
Honor 50 could be the first phone to get Snapdragon 775G, Google Services as well

San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm introduced a powerful 7-series chipset called the Snapdragon 780G which is a lite version of the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Cut to now, the chipmaker is working on a lite version of SD780G and it will carry a model number SM7325 and will have the moniker of Snapdragon 775G, and the first smartphone likely to get the privilege will be the upcoming Honor 50.
Next-gen Pixel smartphones may have under-display cameras thanks to a new Google patent

The smartphone selfie camera is showing increasingly convincing signs of evolving from the ever-present punch-hole into an under-display (or UDC) form instead. In this form, the lens is still lodged within a mobile device's screen panel, but is located under a specialized square of this material that can become clear at need in order to deploy the front-facing sensor.
Honor 50 series confirmed coming with Google Mobile Services

Last month, there was a rumour mentioning that the HONOR 50 series might come with Google Mobile Service (GMS). Looks like it turned out to be true, as we found that HONOR Germany had confirmed that the device is going to feature GMS on their official Twitter. According to sources,...
After Qualcomm, HONOR gets access to Google too

Unless you’ve been living under the rock, you know HUAWEI was banned from doing business with American companies including Qualcomm and Google. Recently, HUAWEI sold its HONOR brand to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. As a result, HONOR is now free to do business with the companies located in the US. Last week, Qualcomm announced that it will be partnering with HONOR to embrace its global supply chain. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed that its upcoming phone will include Google services.
Samsung and Google are partnering to finally challenge the Apple Watch

Google I/O 2021 keynote was a busy one. We got our first official look at Android 12, had a glimpse of new Workspace and Maps features, security advancements, some cutting-edge Google Assistant research, and a lot more. But the biggest news of them all was about Google’s wearable platform – Wear OS. And a little bit about Samsung’s Tizen platform too. Both, actually. In clear words, Google is partnering with Samsung to finally pose a serious challenge to the Apple Watch – undisputed king of the smartwatch segment.
Apple's Security Compromises in China Outlined in New Report

Apple has been making concessions on privacy and security in order to continue building and selling its devices in China, according to an in-depth report from The New York Times. The focal point of the report is Apple's decision to comply with a 2016 law that requires all personal information...
We know more about the features of smartphones from Google

In an interview with the Mobile Tech Podcast, Max Weinbach, a notorious Android police leak, revealed new information related to Google’s future Pixel 6 range, but also on the Pixel 5a, whose announcement is imminent. A few days ago, we discovered the new design of the Pixel 6 and 6...
Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

Big changes are coming to the Wear OS platform. Google announced that it developed the next version of Wear OS with Samsung at its I/O developer conference, where it also revealed that it's (finally!) launching a YouTube Music app for the operating system. The tech giant started shutting down the Play Music app back in September in favor of YouTube Music, but Wear OS users lost access to it on their devices weeks earlier than that.
Honor 50 will ship with Google apps pre-installed

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed that its upcoming handset series will have Google apps pre-installed. Having been blacklisted by the US government along with then parent company Huawei, the brand was similarly hit with bans that prevented US firms - such as Google - from working with it. However, Honor was sold by Huawei and is now a standalone phone manufacturer, enabling it to technically escape the US Entity List.
Poll: Would you buy Honor phones now that they're regaining Google services?

With GMS coming to new Honor phones, are they once again on your radar? Vote in our poll and tell us what you think. We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but Huawei’s former sub-brand Honor has some good news to share. The newly independent company’s upcoming smartphone — the Honor 50 — will release in the European market with Google apps and services on board.