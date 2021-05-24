Honor to finally use Google services on future smartphones

Huawei’s dilemma in the United States is still not over. We doubt it’s going to improve though anytime soon. While the Chinese tech giant is waiting for some miracle, it decided to let go of the Honor line. The Honor brand is still in the market but it’s no longer part of Huawei. It even want to challenge Huawei especially since it still can operate in the US. The Honor V40 phone was the first to be introduced as a standalone company.