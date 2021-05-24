Billboard Music Awards, NBA Playoffs, Mount Nyiragongo eruption: 5 things to know Monday
Investigation underway after deadly New Jersey house party shooting. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide an update Monday on a manhunt for an attacker who opened fire at a crowded house party, killing two people and wounding 12 more. State police, called to the scene just before midnight Saturday, said they arrived to find the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in Fairfield Township, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia. John Fuqua, a resident who runs Life Worth Living, a local anti-violence organization, said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party, and added that the guests were of all ages. "Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. said. He did not have any details about the shooting. Murphy called the incident “horrific.”www.marconews.com