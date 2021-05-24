newsbreak-logo
NBA

Billboard Music Awards, NBA Playoffs, Mount Nyiragongo eruption: 5 things to know Monday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigation underway after deadly New Jersey house party shooting. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide an update Monday on a manhunt for an attacker who opened fire at a crowded house party, killing two people and wounding 12 more. State police, called to the scene just before midnight Saturday, said they arrived to find the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in Fairfield Township, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia. John Fuqua, a resident who runs Life Worth Living, a local anti-violence organization, said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party, and added that the guests were of all ages. "Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. said. He did not have any details about the shooting. Murphy called the incident “horrific.”

NBAComplex

Drake Celebrates Rec Basketball League Championship with Diamond Rings

Nearly two years after designing his own custom ring for the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Finals win, Drake is celebrating his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship in true NBA fashion with over-the-top diamond rings for him and his teammates. Drake commissioned Jason of Beverly Hills to design and manufacture the...
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

Drake Reveals a “Snakeskin” NOCTA Hot Step Terra

Drake has provided many previews of the white colorway of the upcoming NOCTA Hot Step Terra, his first signature shoe with Nike. The Toronto artist has now shared a first look at a second colorway, this one dressed in a snakeskin upper. A grey snakeskin pattern dresses the entire upper...
Celebrities360aproko.com

J.Cole reveals why he no longer views Kendrick Lamar and Drake as competition

Rapper, J. Cole, says he is no longer trying to compete with his colleagues. Fresh off the release of his new album, The Off-Season, the rapper paid a visit to “The ETCs” podcast with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, where he reflected on his career and relationship with fellow rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which he says has evolved over time.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Checking in with Raiders Running Back Kenyan Drake

BamaCentral will occasional provide updates on what's new with former Alabama players in the NFL, and in regards to running back Kenyan Drake it's pretty much everything. Per the FanNation site Raider Maven, his addition was a surprising signing considering Drake had been a starter and Las Vegas decided to invest in him with a two-year, $11-million contract. Subscribe for full article.
NBAperutribune.com

The NBA playoffs: 10 things to know as the tourney begins

The best time of the NBA season is here. The playoffs have arrived, the 16-team field that will vie for the Larry O'Brien Trophy is set, and here are 10 storylines to watch along the way:. HOME DROUGHTS. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
NBAMarconews.com

US flights to Israel, early hurricane season, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know this weekend

2 of the biggest US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire. Two of the three biggest U.S. airlines, United and Delta, said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence. Delta Air Lines planned to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. United Airlines also planned to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United, Delta and American all suspended flights last week amid the violence in the conflict. After an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, most of them Palestinians, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to pass at least one early test Friday and is holding going into weekend.
NBABleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Advice for Thursday's NBA Playoffs

Damian Lillard has been fantastic through two games of the Portland Trail Blazers' NBA playoffs series with the Denver Nuggets. Lillard produced 76 points in the two games in Denver. C.J. McCollum's 42 points marked the only other Portland total above 40. Portland's top scorer should continue to shoot and...
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Game 2 NBA Odds and Predictions

Wells Fargo Centre will play host to Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers second post season game in round one of the 2021 NBA Season. Harris led Philadelphia 76ers to a comfortable victory against in the 1st game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Harris scored 37 points and boosted the offense of 76ers when it sagged early, and the 76ers survived the sub.-500 Washington Wizards on Sunday.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Wednesday 5/26

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs Thursday Night Preview | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 185)

The NBA Gambling Podcast brings the preview for the Thursday night playoff games. Dan Titus and Munaf Manji recap the Wednesday night slate. In addition, the guys breakdown the three games on Thursday featuring the Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) visiting the Miami Heat. Also, the Phoenix Suns head to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (-6.5). Lastly, the Denver Nuggets head to Portland to visit the Trail Blazers (-4).
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Playoffs Wednesday Preview + Best Bets | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 184)

The NBA Gambling Podcast breaks down the Wednesday night games for the NBA Playoffs. Zach Broner and Munaf Manji recap the Tuesday night action and look ahead to the three games on the schedule. The Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers (-8) tip off for game two. In addition, to the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks (-2), followed by the return of Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz (-9.5) as they host the Grizzles.
NBANESN.com

Sammy Buckets Featuring Patrick Goy | Chicken Dinner Podcast Ep. 122

College football win totals are here to brighten up your Thursday. In this episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, Sam Panayotovich looks in on the New York Knicks’ NBA playoffs first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers “shocking” turnaround against the Phoenix Suns. He. Panayotovich also tells...
NBAlibertyballers.com

NBA Playoffs Open Thread - May 27

Another day, another set of exciting games. The playoffs have given us a host of great matchups in the first round so far this season, and there are three more on Thursday night. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Miami Heat — 7:30 pm ET (TNT, TNTOT) After the...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Danilo Gallinari needs to step up for game two

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Jason DeCrow/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks went into the New York Knicks home court having lost all three games in the regular season against them. They had also lost their last five games away from State Farm Arena in the regular season. They certainly faced an uphill battle.