newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLU: A Royal Pair

By John Trupin
baseballprospectus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Minor League Update. Every day, we tell you the latest about what happened to the prospects you care about, and maybe a few more you should. Here’s who made waves this weekend. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to...

www.baseballprospectus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minor League Update#Minor League#Today#Insightful Analysis#Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLB1430wcmy.com

Sox and Royals Tonight

Listen to White Sox baseball when the South-Siders face the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. Pre-game begins at 5:30 with the firts pitch at 6:10pm on the radio at 1430Am WCMY.
MLBYardbarker

Royals Review Roundtable: What the heck happened to the Royals?

Well, they are losing, for one. The Royals were flying high in April with a 16-9 record that was tops in all of baseball. And quicker than you can say “run differential” the Royals’ first place status vanished in a nine-game losing streak that now has them under .500. How could a team that looked so good one month look so bad the next? We turned to our writing staff to assess the damage. So...what happened to the Royals? Hokius: A little bit of everything. They’ve endured bad defense, days where they can’t hit, the bullpen has blown some leads, and the starters haven’t been able to get deep. Oh, and Ángel Hernández was there, too. When you lose eight games in a row, all by more than one run, a lot of things had to go wrong. Josh Keiser: They hit a valley that comes with an MLB season. Let’s not overreact here. They’ve been hit by injuries, “bad luck”, and bad play all while playing two big division foes, and the (arguably) best pitching prospect in the system was BLOWN up in his first couple.
MLBYardbarker

The Royals have an upside problem

Where are the position player prospects? Quick: are the Kansas City Royals a young team? Many of you probably answered with an affirmative. After all, they’re a rebuilding team, right? And aren’t rebuilding teams young? Unfortunately, if you answered as such, you’d be wrong. The 2021 Royals squad, at least through the first month plus of the season, are old. The league average age among pitchers is 29.0 years, and the Royals are right there with an average pitching age of 28.9 years. You’d be right that this figure doesn’t tell the full story, of course—Brad Keller, Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, and Kris Bubic are all in their age-25 seasons or younger, and the four pitchers over the age of 33 are on short-term contracts. Still, the Royals don’t exactly have a young bullpen, with the average age of Jesse Hahn, Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow, and Josh Staumont at nearly 30. It is among position players where the Royals truly show their age. With an average age of 29.6, the Royals have the fourth-oldest.
MLBksal.com

Royals’ skid hits 11

When the Royals visited Detroit in April and swept the Tigers in four games, they were riding the highest of highs baseball can bring, a club finding ways to win as one of the best in the Majors. Less than a month later, the Royals leave Detroit having been swept...
MLBRoyals Review

Game XXXVI: Royals at Tigers

What more is there to say? The Royals have lost 10 straight games. This is the 12th time in franchise history that the team has lost at least 10 consecutive games. Only three of those streaks happened before 2000. And astoundingly, this is three out of four seasons in which the Royals have had a 10-game skid.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

MLU: Come on in, the Waters Nice

Notable performances from the games of May 18. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays promoting top RHP Alek Manoah

Top Toronto pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major league debut when he starts for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed the news before Tuesday's series opener at Yankee Stadium. "I'm ready to go. As long as that mound is...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Marlins put 3B Brian Anderson (shoulder) on IL

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson will miss several weeks with a partially dislocated left shoulder. Anderson, who suffered the injury during Monday night's game against Philadelphia, was put on the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game. He was removed from the game in the third inning after sliding into third base the previous inning. He underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

MLU: Estrada Keeps Moving Up

Thairo Estrada keeps pushing forward; Daulton Jeffries builds confidence; more updates from around the minors Monday. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBnumberfire.com

Josh Naylor not in Indians' lineup Tuesday

Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Harold Ramirez will shift to right field on Tuesday and Jordan Luplow will make a start in center field. Ramirez will hit sixth and Luplow will be on cleanup duties, with Eddie Rosario batting between them.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Long season tests Miami Marlins rookies Chisholm, Rogers

Even when Miami Marlins dynamo Jazz Chisholm was batting over .300 in mid-May, he knew what that meant. “It’s a failing game,” he said. “You're not going to succeed all the time.”. The Marlins' other standout rookie knows that too. Left-hander Trevor Rogers has six wins, but his latest start...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Isan Diaz: Activated from injured list

The Marlins reinstated Diaz from the 7-day injured list Tuesday. The details behind Diaz's absence were never disclosed, but the infielder now rejoins the Marlins. His brief IL stint may have come at a good time, as Diaz went 2-for-28 in his last 11 games before being sidelined. He fills the active roster spot of Brian Anderson (shoulder), whom the Marlins placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday. Jon Berti will get the nod at the hot corner Tuesday, though Diaz could appear off the bench against the Phillies.
MLBRotowire

Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series. The Rays traded starting shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers last week, and prospect aficionados went wild. Could this finally be the long-awaited debut for Wander Franco? In classic Tampa Bay fashion, they instead promoted someone else - and it wasn't even Vidal Brujan. It was Taylor Walls, who has been no slouch in his own right. The third-round pick in 2017 was slashing .327/.468/.490 with two home runs, 10 RBI and two steals in 14 Triple-A contests prior to the call-up. Walls has rewarded the Rays with three hits in his first eight at-bats, but is not expected to bring much power to the table while Franco lies waiting patiently in the wings. With Adames gone, Franco is that much closer to getting to The Show and making all of our dreams come true.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the Cincinnati Reds in D.C.

Josh Bell would probably like to memory-hole the first month of the 2021 campaign, which saw the 28-year-old slugger post a .113/.200/.264 line with two doubles and two homers in 15 games and 60 plate appearances. Bell’s bounced back nicely, however, posting a solid .277/.319/.477 line with four doubles and three home runs in 18 games and 69 PAs in May.
Randolph, VAsouthhillenterprise.com

Baby Dragons Win a Pair

The Park View High School junior varsity baseball team enjoyed some home cooking last week, winning a pair of games to improve to 5-1 on the season. The Baby Dragons topped visiting Randolph-Henry HS 6-5 last Tuesday in a nail bitter and then smashed Central of Lunenburg 10-0 on Thursday evening.