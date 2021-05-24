MLU: A Royal Pair

Well, they are losing, for one. The Royals were flying high in April with a 16-9 record that was tops in all of baseball. And quicker than you can say “run differential” the Royals’ first place status vanished in a nine-game losing streak that now has them under .500. How could a team that looked so good one month look so bad the next? We turned to our writing staff to assess the damage. So...what happened to the Royals? Hokius: A little bit of everything. They’ve endured bad defense, days where they can’t hit, the bullpen has blown some leads, and the starters haven’t been able to get deep. Oh, and Ángel Hernández was there, too. When you lose eight games in a row, all by more than one run, a lot of things had to go wrong. Josh Keiser: They hit a valley that comes with an MLB season. Let’s not overreact here. They’ve been hit by injuries, “bad luck”, and bad play all while playing two big division foes, and the (arguably) best pitching prospect in the system was BLOWN up in his first couple.