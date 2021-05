WILTON — Student thespians can breathe a sigh of relief this week as they finish up preperations for their long-anticipated performance of the musical, “Working.”. Months of perseverance and fundraising to the tune of over $25,000 will culminate in several outdoor performances on the North Field of Wilton High School this week at 8 p.m. on May 19, 20, 22 and 23, weather permitting. A rain date of May 24 will be used if one or more performances are affected by weather.