newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Biden’s USDA Secretary Gives Final Approval To Hemp Rules Despite Ongoing Industry Concerns

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 4 days ago

The newly confirmed head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given final approval to a federal rule laying out regulations for the hemp industry, despite outstanding concerns from advocates about certain provisions. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is widely considered an ally of the hemp industry, signed off on the rule following a departmental review that began during the presidential transition. It will take effect on March 22, as originally planned. “As part of the transition to the new Administration, the final rule was under additional review by the Department,” Bill Richmond, head of USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program, wrote in an email to stakeholders on Monday. “The rule has now been cleared by Secretary Vilsack to move forward as published in the Federal Register.” USDA released the final rule in January—about two years after the crop was federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. Industry stakeholders say the enactment of these regulations generally represents a positive step forward that will provide businesses with needed guidance, but they’ve also pointed to a number of policies that they hope to revise as the market matures such as USDA’s hemp testing requirements. With this final authorization by Vilsack, the regulations won’t be subject to further revision ahead of the effective date. However, advocates and stakeholders say they will continue to push for changes as the market evolves. “We were very pleased to see the final rule improvements over the interim final rule,” Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, told Marijuana Moment, referring to revisions that the department made after releasing its initial proposed regulations. “It’s a much-improved document. It was very clear that the USDA listened to the industry and to hemp farmers and took heed.” “There are a few issues still remaining, including the continued involvement…

cannabisnewsworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Miller
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Bill Richmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Regulations#U S Agriculture#U S Secretary#Mj#The Federal Register#Farm Bill#The U S Hemp Roundtable#Marijuana Moment#Cannabis News World#Hemp Rules#Ongoing Industry Concerns#Industry Stakeholders#Secretary Vilsack#Policies#General Counsel#Farmers#Advocates#Revisions#Review#Needed Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureNorfolk Daily News

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat. The ruling is a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday it would enforce a Minnesota judge’s order issued in March.
Congress & CourtsFence Post

USDA won’t appeal line speed ruling

The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that it will not appeal a federal court ruling that found FSIS violated the Administrative Procedure Act when writing a final rule allowing an increase in line speeds in pork processing plants and ordered the impacted plants to adjust in 90 days.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Biden nominates Arkansan for USDA legal counsel

WASHINGTON -- A Fayetteville agriculture law expert has been tapped to serve as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Janie Simms Hipp, who serves as chief executive officer of the Native American Agriculture Fund, was nominated by President Joe Biden and must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

USDA Moves Forward with Debt Relief for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is moving forward with its plan to provide debt relief for socially disadvantaged borrowers. USDA recently published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The NOFA lays out guidelines of loan payments for eligible farmers and ranchers that have qualifying direct farm loans. Sections 1005 and 1006 of ARPA provide USDA with new tools to help address inequities for socially disadvantaged borrowers.
Congress & Courtsfoodmarket.com

NPPC: Federal Judge Ruling Disastrous for Small U.S. Hog Farmers

Left unchallenged, a recent federal district court ruling will result in a 2.5 percent loss in pork packing plant capacity nationwide, and more than $80 million in reduced income for small U.S. hog farmers, according to an analysis by Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University. The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to intervene before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month. The ruling will dramatically reduce hog farmer market power—particularly smaller producers located near impacted plants—and undermine pork industry competition.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4 billion in relief for Black farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
AgricultureTheInterMountain.com

Pork group asks USDA to support faster speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group representing pork producers urged the federal government Tuesday to let them continue an effort to speed up the processing of pigs into bacon and ham despite a union’s claim that the increased volume endangers workers. The National Pork Producers Council, an industry trade...
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA opens CRP enrollment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program with higher payment rates, new incentives and a more targeted focus on the program’s role in climate change mitigation. USDA has also announced investments in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture, including $330 million in 85 Regional Conservation...
U.S. Politicsdtnpf.com

USTR Requests USMCA Dispute Settlement Over Canadian Dairy Measures

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- The first trade dispute panel request from the Biden administration under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will come against Canada over dairy measures that undermine U.S. dairy exports to Canada. The move reflects continued dispute about Canada's domestic dairy policies even after a deal was struck to...
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

– The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast, released today, projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

Pork producers unhappy with judge’s ruling over line speeds

A recent federal court decision struck down a provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) allowing for faster line speeds at federally inspected pork harvest facilities. NSIS, which was approved for industry-wide adoption in 2019, modernized an inspection system that had remained unchanged for more than 50 years.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Dairy Industry Applauds USTR Decision to Pursue USMCA Dispute Settlement Case Enforcing Dairy Market Access Obligations in Canada

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) praised U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced initiation of a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) dispute settlement proceeding over Canada’s administration of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs). Dairy organizations have been calling for full enforcement...
U.S. PoliticsWALA-TV FOX10

Department of Agriculture to begin loan forgiveness payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will start loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June. Roughly $4 billion has been set aside for black, Hispanic and indigenous farmers to help combat systemic racism. The USDA will roll out debt relief payments for roughly 13,000 loans. Then it will...
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

USTR initiates USCMA dairy dispute settlement

U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai announced May 25 that the United States has requested and established a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to review measures adopted by the Government of Canada that USTR says “undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers.”
New Orleans, LAKSLA

$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In June, the USDA will clear all FSA loan debts for minority farmers and ranchers. The $4 billion program is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. “The fact that they are recognizing the issues and the challenges African American farmers, first-time...
Congress & CourtsHerald & Review

Phil-Borgic: Disaster looms for pork producers

Court Ruling Will Concentrate Market Power in Pork Sector. The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain.