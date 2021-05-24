newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Asia Shares Wary On U.s. Inflation, Bitcoin Struggles To Steady

By Reuters
fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2% and Chinese blue chips 0.2%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.1% and S&P 500 futures firmed 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures added 0.2%. After surveys of the global service sectors out on Friday...

www.fxempire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Core Inflation#Weak Global Growth#U S Markets#Global Markets#Global Financial Markets#U S Investors#Msci#Nikkei#Chinese#Eurostoxx#Ftse#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Board#Tech#Deutsche Bank#Strong U S Cpi#U S Crude#Asia Pacific Shares#Trend Economic Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens, supply constraints and technical factors. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Equities, dollar gain on rising U.S. inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand. A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal...
Marketsinvesting.com

Commodities And Cryptos: Oil Steady, Gold Surviving, Bitcoin Lower

Crude prices are broadly following the risk-on theme on Wall Street. A quiet day on the energy front saw little impact over a very quick grounding of a ship in the Suez Canal. Also, as Moody’s noted, oil majors could have increased credit risk as ESG investments will lift capital costs.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Bitcoin in a tight range ahead of US inflation data

The US dollar was little changed in the American and Asian sessions after a data dump in the United States. According to the statistics agency, the economy expanded by 6.4% in the first quarter, a lower reading than the previous 6.5%. The GDP price index rose by 4.3%, better than the previous 4.1%. Further data showed that durable goods orders declined by 1.3% while core durable goods rose by 1.0%. Meanwhile, the country’s initial jobless claims numbers fell from 444k to 406k last week. That was the best performance since the pandemic started. Pending home sales declined by 4.4%. Later today, the currency will react to the personal spending, income, and personal consumption expenditure data from the United States.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Yen falls to 2-week low on US jobless claims

The Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro steady ahead of US inflation

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2190, down 0.02% on the day. In Germany, Covid-19 cases have been declining in recent weeks, as the vaccine rollout has gathered steam. Some states have eased lockdown conditions and the reopening of the largest economy in the eurozone should continue in the coming months.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow inch higher as weekly jobless claims dip

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Best Buy rises after raising comp sales forecast. * Boeing climbs after rival Airbus’ strong forecast. * Indexes: Dow up 0.76%, S&P rises 0.35%, Nasdaq dips 0.10% (Updates...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided. * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter. * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest. * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure. * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. * Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Seen For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, advancing almost 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,840-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...