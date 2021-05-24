newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

5,424 cases of ‘black fungus’ reported in India: health minister

The Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia has 5,424 cases of mucormycosis or "black fungus", the country's Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today. The minister said this during a meeting with a group of ministers on the coronavirus pandemic, reports Hindustan Times quoting news agency ANI. All these cases have been reported from 18...

www.thedailystar.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Health Minister#Maharashtra#India News#Western States#News Agency#Union Health#Hindustan Times#Ani#Covid 19 Infection#Daily Fatalities#Gujarat#Ministers#Country#Union Territories#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Country
India
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldthefederal.com

Goa clears new COVID treatment scientists claim ‘can end pandemic’

A new COVID-19 treatment protocol prescribing five tablets of antiparasitical ivermectin drug for all above 18 years, has been cleared by the Goa government on Monday. Goa would be the first state in the country to endorse this new COVID-19 treatment protocol, revealed Health Minister Vishwajit Rane at a press meet. He told reporters that the ivermectin drug should be taken by all residents, even if they did not have COVID-19 symptoms, as a preventive. “We are giving this as a prophylaxis treatment, as a preventive,” he pointed out. It helps to bring down the high fever that accompanies the COVID-19 infection, he added.
Public Healthslashdot.org

'Black Fungus' Complication Adds To India's COVID Woes

Of course, when you order off the menu of well-researched treatments, an unexpected side effect is too often the punishment for your adventurism. If you want to convince the remaining people who have not taken the vaccine to get it, I can think of no better way than broadcasting far and wide how not having the vaccine might mean you are getting Black Fungus.
CancerPosted by
Fox News

Mucormycosis reported in India's coronavirus patients: What to know about 'black fungus' infection

Doctors in India are reporting cases of mucormycosis or "black fungus," a serious but rare fungal infection, in some of the country’s coronavirus patients. The infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes which live throughout the environment and typically do not agitate otherwise healthy people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Healththewestsidegazette.com

‘Black Fungus’ Sneaks Up On Covid Recovered Diabetics In India

KOLKATA, India — Covid-19 patients in India cannot have it easy — a crumbling healthcare infrastructure, supply glut of life-saving oxygen, shortage of beds, ventilators, and burial spots, and now a rare but fatal fungal infection following recovery. Known as mucormycosis, or black fungus, the disease affects patients with a...
Public HealthHong Kong

Thailand’s 1st case of ‘Indian variant’ found in pregnant woman back from Pakistan

Thailand on Monday confirmed that it had the first case of a “double mutant” variety of COVID-19 first identified in India. Among 1,630 new COVID-19 infections announced today by Thai health officials was a pregnant Thai woman who had returned from Pakistan and was found infected with one of three twice-mutated varieties that are highly contagious and may be resistant to existing vaccines, according to Apisamai Srirangsan of the COVID-19 task force.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany classifies UK a coronavirus risk area

Germany on Friday classified Britain as a coronavirus risk area due to the emergence there of a highly infectious variant first detected in India. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions. read more.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Black fungus: Indore reports shortage of Amphotericin jabs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of black fungus infection in Indore, there is a shortage of Amphotericin injections in the city. Cases of black fungus are increasing continuously in Indore. Amphotericin, the injection required for the treatment of this disease is no longer available in the markets. Around 30 to 100 vials of the injection are administered to patients for the treatment of black fungus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Shortage of anti-fungal drug in India after pent up demand as black fungus cases spike

Covid-19 patients in India are facing a new set of challenges as pharmacies run out of an anti-fungal drug used to treat a deadly black fungus cases.The exponential rise in cases of black fungus infection, known as mucormycosis, has led to pent up demand to treat the “aggressive” secondary infection which is believed to have as high as 50 per cent mortality rate in patients.After desperate pleas for hospital beds, oxygen, and drugs to treat Covid-19, social media is flooded with requests for Amphotericin B injections that are used to treat the fungal infection.A tearful plea by a woman named...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Top Indian scientist quits Covid panel after criticizing government

A top Indian virologist quit as head of a forum tasked with tracking coronavirus strains, days after saying scientists faced "stubborn resistance" from the government. Shahid Jameel resigned as India's Covid cases hit 25 million with 275,000 deaths on Tuesday. 64-year-old Shahid Jameel declined to give reasons for walking out...
LotteryMedPage Today

'It's Like Hell'; India Hit by 'Black Fungus'; Vaccine Lotteries Catch On

Note that some links may require registration or subscription. "It's like hell." As the Tokyo Olympics approach, a healthcare state of emergency has begun spreading across Japan. (AP News) Surviving COVID-19 only to succumb to the "black fungus." (CNN) As of about 8 a.m. ET today, the unofficial COVID-19 toll...
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

As infections surge uncontrolled in the country, WHO says Nepal has emergency needs

As the number of coronavirus infections continue to surge uncontrolled and deaths mount, World Health Organisation's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that Nepal has emergency needs. While addressing a regular media briefing on Covid-19 on Friday, Ghebreyesus said that India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to...
Public Healththenewstrace.com

Black Fungus Instances In India: 5,424 circumstances of Black Fungus registered within the nation until this morning

Mucormycosis, Black Fungus, Black Bungus Instances, India, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Information: The Central Govt has knowledgeable in regards to the circumstances of Mucor Mycosis (Black Fungus) on Monday in the most recent state of Corona epidemic an infection. Giving knowledge on Monday on the twenty seventh assembly of the Crew of Ministers (GoM), Union Well being Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that until as of late morning, 5,424 circumstances of Mucor Mycosis (Black Fungus) were registered in 18 states. They reported that out of five,424 circumstances, 4,556 circumstances had previous cavid an infection and 55% of the sufferers had diabetes. Additionally Learn – MP: FIR lodged towards Kamal Nath over alleged arguable remark associated with Covid-19, Congress chief gave this reaction.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Booster Shots Could Be Needed by September, Mask Surpluses Mount as States End Mandates, Cases in Europe Drop Dramatically, Japan’s Healthcare in Turmoil as Olympics Near, Killer Black Fungus Sweeps Through India

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 4:52 p.m. on May 21, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 165,705,287 (up from 165,091,142 Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,434,030 (up from 3,421,514 Thursday) Total...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. It warned that the surge is pushing...
Public HealthBBC

Black fungus: Call to declare epidemic in Indian states

India's states should declare an epidemic following a rise in deadly "black fungus" cases, the country's health authorities has said. The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50%, with some only saved by removing an eye or jaw bone. But in recent months, India saw thousands...