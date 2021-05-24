5,424 cases of ‘black fungus’ reported in India: health minister

A new COVID-19 treatment protocol prescribing five tablets of antiparasitical ivermectin drug for all above 18 years, has been cleared by the Goa government on Monday. Goa would be the first state in the country to endorse this new COVID-19 treatment protocol, revealed Health Minister Vishwajit Rane at a press meet. He told reporters that the ivermectin drug should be taken by all residents, even if they did not have COVID-19 symptoms, as a preventive. “We are giving this as a prophylaxis treatment, as a preventive,” he pointed out. It helps to bring down the high fever that accompanies the COVID-19 infection, he added.