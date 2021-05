The Red Bull Racing team has made a strong start to the 2021 Formula 1 season. The gap to Mercedes finally seems to have closed, but it remains to be seen which of the teams is strongest over the whole year. Max Verstappen is so far in the same league as Lewis Hamilton. Sergio Perez has also shown speed but has not had a problem-free race so far. Helmut Marko tells us what he expects from the upcoming race weekend in Portugal.