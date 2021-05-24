newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Fireworks Enforcement Efforts Have Begun Statewide

iBerkshires.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOW, Mass. — State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced fireworks enforcement efforts have started. The State Police Bomb Squad is part of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (F&EIU) assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which has already started working with local police and fire departments to enforce the fireworks laws and intercept fireworks being brought into the state illegally.

www.iberkshires.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brockton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Emergency Departments#State Troopers#Commonwealth#Mfirs#Illegal Fireworks#Fireworks Complaints#Fire Departments#Intercept Fireworks#Criminal#Resident Complaints#Laws#Outdoor Brush Fires#Hospitals#Supervised Displays#Twenty Six Percent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StateBangor Daily News

Mass. will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by May 29

BOSTON — All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, marking a major milestone in the state’s struggle against a disease that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 residents in the past year. Baker announced the decision at...
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...