Fireworks Enforcement Efforts Have Begun Statewide
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced fireworks enforcement efforts have started. The State Police Bomb Squad is part of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (F&EIU) assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which has already started working with local police and fire departments to enforce the fireworks laws and intercept fireworks being brought into the state illegally.